Alexandria Aces will perform at AAHS this Saturday

Local fans will get the chance to see the Aces when they are in Alexandria this Saturday, Feb. 11, to perform at the Winter Lakes Classic when the Alexandria girls host Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. and the Cardinal boys face Buffalo at 8. The Aces will perform at halftime of that Alexandria and Buffalo boys game.

The Aces will also perform locally at Minnewaska the night before on Feb. 10.

They performed at the Timberwolves game on Wednesday night, Feb. 8, and will perform at a college game at Notre Dame on Feb. 26.