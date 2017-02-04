The 23-year-old from West Chicago, IL left no doubt about who was winning the Champ 440 20-lap final at the Viking Speedway. With the grandstands about three-quarters of the way full, Sterne put on a show by jumping out front on the green flag and never trailing as he won the race and a $2,017 payday in the process.

“I’m super pumped,” Sterne said. “We’ve been winning a lot and it feels really good. It’s a lot of hard work we’ve been putting into it, and it’s really paying off recently. I love this track. It’s probably my favorite track just because it gets super fast and it really stays smooth. It’s not super bumpy like some other tracks, and there’s a lot of lanes you can run in. I just love coming here.”

The drivers that raced in the eight championship heat and finals races this weekend are part of the TLR Cup, achampionship ice oval racing tour that brings professional drivers to Alexandria as they compete for a points championship by season’s end.

Sterne was first in the Champ 440 point standings coming into the weekend, and he helped his cause with another good showing in Alexandria. He beat out 2016 TLR Cup champion Matt Schulz of Wausau, WI in Saturday 20-lap final, while Nick Van Strydonk of Tomahawk, WI rounded out the top three finishers.

“We had a final earlier this morning and we got beat, so it kind of put a little chip on my shoulder,” Sterne said of his final race of the two-day event. “I didn’t like to lose that, so we kind of made some changes and came back out there for the final this afternoon. We found some good speed and put down some good lap times.”

Sterne was locked in from the get-go and never gave the other racers an opening to catch up. The race ran clean from start to finish with no cautions. That would have been the only thing that could have slowed Sterne down in this one.

“We had one of the fastest sleds, if not the fastest, and we’ve been getting good starts all weekend,” he said. “All year, really. This track, when you have a fast sled you can really put down some fast laps. That’s what we were doing today.”

The 20 laps is one of the longer races these professional drivers will compete in.

“Usually we go 15,” Sterne said. “A longer race like this, you really have to pay attention to lap traffic and just being able to last. It gets pretty tiring. Those first 10,15 laps you’ll be pretty tired and those last five laps you have to make sure you’re really hanging on.”

The win to cap off his weekend made the eight-hour trip to Alexandria all the more worth it for Sterne. He and the other drivers on the TLR Cup Tour put on thousands of miles and invest countless hours into their season with the hopes of winning the $25,000 championship prize like Schulz won last season. That’s a lot of time, energy and money invested, but Sterne says it’s worth it to take part in a sport he’s competed in since he was 4 years old.

“I’ve always loved it,” Sterne said. “I love the uniqueness of a snowmobile. I love the speed that we get. I love the tour. These guys are my friends and it’s super fun just being out here and racing against guys that I know. It’s really competitive. I love that competitive part of it, and I think my team loves it too.”