    Minnesota Special Hockey Jamboree coming to RCC this weekend

    By Eric Morken on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:49 a.m.
    Minnesota Muskies goaltender Dalin Reiter gets a pep talk from volunteer and Alexandria Blizzard hockey player Dawson Ellingsworth before Ellingsworth pushes Muskies player Carter Schmidgall on a sled during their shift on the ice at the 2016 Special Hockey Jamboree at the RCC. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

    The Alexandria Muskies special hockey team will once again host the Minnesota Special Hockey Jamboree at the Runestone Community Center.

    The two-day event is set for this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Feb. 4 games are set for 10:45 a.m. and noon. Sunday games are scheduled for 10 and 11:15 a.m. Admission is free to the public.

    Minnesota Special Hockey is an organization for individuals of any age with disabilities and limitations that are not able to play on a regular hockey team. There are 10 teams from across Minnesota. Players from those teams are divided up into teams so they can play with other athletes from different programs around the state for the jamboree.

    "It's an awesome opportunity to get to meet the other players and also have a chance to play a game that the teammates love," Alexandria Muskies coordinator Tammy Adams said.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
