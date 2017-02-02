Minnesota Special Hockey Jamboree coming to RCC this weekend

The two-day event is set for this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Feb. 4 games are set for 10:45 a.m. and noon. Sunday games are scheduled for 10 and 11:15 a.m. Admission is free to the public.

Minnesota Special Hockey is an organization for individuals of any age with disabilities and limitations that are not able to play on a regular hockey team. There are 10 teams from across Minnesota. Players from those teams are divided up into teams so they can play with other athletes from different programs around the state for the jamboree.

"It's an awesome opportunity to get to meet the other players and also have a chance to play a game that the teammates love," Alexandria Muskies coordinator Tammy Adams said.