Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2

    By Eric Morken on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:23 a.m.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

    Osakis at Royalton, 7:30 p.m.

    WCA vs. Upsala, 7:30 p.m.

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Brandon-Evansville at Hillcrest Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

    Parkers Prairie vs. Rothsay, 7:15 p.m.

    Ashby at Underwood, 7:15 p.m.

    GYMNASTICS

    Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Tech, 6 p.m.

    BOYS HOCKEY

    Alexandria vs. Brainerd, 7:15 p.m.

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    Alexandria vs. Brainerd-LF, 5:15 p.m.

    BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

    Alexandria at Willmar, 6 p.m.

    WRESTLING

    Alexandria at Willmar, 6:15 p.m.

    Osakis Home Tri, 5 p.m.

    WCA-A-BE at Royalton Tri, 5 p.m.

    Minnewaska at Breckenridge Tri, 5 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sports
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement
    randomness