Sports roundup from Thursday, Jan. 26

The Knights (7-6) had a slim 22-20 lead going into the half, but the Arrows were able to use solid defense and several second chances in the offensive end to come out on top.

“We knew coming into this game we had to execute on both sides of the ball,” Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick said. “We did a great job of executing on defense and disrupting their flow. The guys came out of the locker room focused on getting the job done and it showed the first several minutes of the second half.”

Scott Johnson led the Arrows (4-10) with 23 points, while Dakota Ecker had 12, coming from four three-pointers. Jaden Norby tallied eight points and 13 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds.

“It was a great win for us and a total team effort,” Knick said.

TOTALS — FG - Ashby 17-45; WCA 17-45; 3PT FG - Ashby 5-14; WCA 6-20; FT - Ashby 11-20; WCA 6-8; REBOUNDS - Ashby 33; WCA 24; TURNOVERS - Ashby 7; WCA 15.

ASHBY 20 30 — 50

WCA 22 24 — 46

ASHBY STATS — Scott Johnson - 23 points, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 3 assists; Dakota Ecker - 12 points, 2 steals, 2 assists; Jaden Norby - 8 points, 13 rebounds; Christian Norby - 4 points, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Christian Koefod - 2 points, 2 assists; Roland Fossell - 1 point, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist.

WCA SCORING — Logan Paulson 12, Nathan Kaye 11, Jake Combs 8, Aaron Wiese 6, Logan Nadgwick 4, Jacob Bright 3, and Jack Nelson 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 81, St. Cloud Apollo 55

The Cardinals girls basketball team jumped out to a huge 40-18 lead at the half and went on cruise control, beating St. Cloud Apollo 81-55.

Kendall Kohler led Alex (15-2) with 21 points and four steals, while Kayla Feldhake added 16 points and five rebounds.

The rest of the scoring was spread around the team, as seven players had at least five points.

The Cards are back in action Saturday for youth night and cancer awareness night at Alexandria Area High School, as they host Bemidji at 5:45 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA 40 41 — 81

ST. CLOUD APOLLO 18 37 — 55

ALEXANDRIA STATS — Kendall Kohler - 21 points, 3 steals; Kayla Feldhake - 16 points, 3 steals, 5 rebounds; Kiyana Miller - 8 points, 5 assists; Emma Ziegler - 5 points, 3 assists; Maggie Slagle - 5 points; Emily Jones - 5 points; Kara Thomson - 5 points; Emma Schmidt - 4 points; Courtney Gould - 4 points, 5 rebounds; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 3 points, 6 rebounds; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 3 points, Ella Grove - 2 points.

Brandon-Evansville 71, Rothsay 54

The Brandon-Evansville girls basketball team topped Rothsay 71-54 on the road Thursday night.

The win brings the Chargers to 11-3 on the season, while Rothsay falls to 4-10.

B-E is back on the road tonight for a 7:30 game in Henning to face the 12-5 Hornets.

Parkers Prairie 66, Ashby 30

The Parkers Prairie girls basketball team won its fourth game in a row Thursday night, gliding by Ashby 66-30.

The Panthers are now 13-2 on the year, with losses coming to Wheaton-Herman-Norcross and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Parkers Prairie is in Hancock for a 7:30 p.m. game on Monday, while Ashby is scheduled to host Ortonville tonight at 6:15.

Sauk Centre 59, Minnewaska 37

The Minnewaska Area Lakers fell to Sauk Centre 59-37 on Thursday and are now 10-6 on the season.

The Mainstreeters improve to 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Minnewaska is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cottonwood as they take on Lakeview.

West Central Area 57, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 34

The Knights girls basketball team earned its third win of the season Thursday with a 57-34 win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.

The Wolverines fell to 2-13 with the loss.

WCA is right back at it tonight, hosting a 7:30 game against Hancock.

GYMNASTICS

Alexandria 134.775, Sauk Rapids-Rice 126.175

The Alexandria gymnastics team took first place in every event Thursday night in its 134.775-126.175 win over conference opponent Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Sydney Gray was first in the all-around, taking the top position in vault with a score of 9.05 and the bars with an 8.6. She also finished third in beam with an 8.30.

Right behind her for second in the all-around was Rachel Boyden, who took second in beam (8.425), fourth in bars (7.25) and scored an 8.30 in the vault.

Nicole Brittin’s 9.0 on the floor was good enough for first place, while Kena Thoennes took first in the beam with an 8.45.

The Cardinals host St. Cloud Tech for their last regular season meet next Thursday, Feb. 2.

BOYS HOCKEY

Fergus Falls 5, Alexandria 2

Fergus Falls snapped a six-game Alexandria win streak on Thursday, handily beating the Cardinals 5-2 at the Runestone Community Center.

Jack Westlund scored the first Alex goal in the first period, assisted by Ben Doherty to tie the game at 1-1, but the Otters (13-7-1) scored two in the second and two in the third, which was too much for Doherty’s third-period, unassisted goal to match up against.

The Cardinals (12-5-3) host Bemidji at 3:15 Saturday night at the RCC.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fergus Falls 3, Alexandria 1

After going 4-0 last week, the Alexandria girls hockey team has lost two games this week, the latest of which coming Thursday night in a 3-1 loss to Fergus Falls at the Fergus Falls Community Arena.

Kristin Trosvig scored the Cardinals lone goal at the 7:15 mark of the third period, a powerplay goal assisted by Mayson Toft.

The goal brought Alexandria (11-9) to a 2-1 deficit, but Sophie Rausch scored her third goal of the game to give the Otters (12-9) the cushion they would need to secure the 3-1 win.

The Cards host Bemidji at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Runestone Community Center.

NORDIC SKI

The Alexandria girls nordic ski team won its second straight Central Lakes Conference title on Thursday in Brainerd. It comes after the Cardinals had gone 15 years without a CLC title until winning the league meet a year ago.

Varsity skiers were tasked with completing a 5K freestyle race before finishing things off with a 5K classic race to determine a pursuit champion.

"Conditions were icy and super fast, which made for an exciting, fast day at Brainerd," Alexandria head coach Jeremy Rapp said.

The Cardinals had five skiers finish in the top 11 in the meet. Bethany Miller took third, Kaisa Bosek fifth, Camille Johnson sixth, JeAnna Miller seventh, and Britt hurlen 11th.

After them, Emma Reineke finished 20th with Kamryn Coauette following in 21st, and Stormy Hegg and Olivia Hagstrom took 31st and 33rd, respectively.

The Alexandria boys team finished second at the meet behind state-ranked Brainerd.

Noah Struck finished in sixth place, with Jackson Wichtendahl following in seventh. Ryan Maier was 12th, CJ Schlosser 14, and Nolan Christenson 17th.

WRESLING

Big Lake 54, Alexandria 21

Little Falls 45, Alexandria 26

The Cardinals wrestling team had a rough day Thursday in the Little Falls triangular, falling 54-21 to Big Lake before losing to the hosting Little Falls team 45-26.

Wyatt Snitket, Ben Bogart and Quintin Kluver-Longfellow each won both of their matches on the day, while Ryan Borris, AJ Sparr, Tyler Kleindl and Joe Brezina also picked up wins.

“We continue to face our opponents shorthanded with injury and illness taking its toll on our lineup,” head coach Tom Ellison said. “Our Teams challenge will be to get everyone back on the mat soon as we head into our final weeks of the season.”

The Cardinals are in Sauk Rapids tonight for a 7:30 dual against Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Pierz 52, Osakis 19

Benson 42, Osakis 33

The Osakis wrestling team dropped both matches of a home tri on Thursday, one coming to Benson 42-33 and the other to Pierz, 52-19.

Nathan Kulzer (113) and Logan Hartshorn were the only two Silverstreaks to pin their Pierz opponents, while Gage Zieske secured a 13-5 major decision in the 132 and Seth Johnson edged out a 16-15 decision in the 126.

Against Benson, Zieske (132), Triston Stoetzel (138) and Colton Waldvogel (160) won by fall, and Isaac Mattson took the 120 by a 7-6 decision.

The Braves forfeited the 195 and the 220 to bring the Streaks to their 33 points.

Osakis returns to the mat Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. dual in Paynesville.