Alexandria last had a semipro football team in town in the early 2000s when the Alexandria Mustangs played in the Great Plains League.

Kern first announced his intentions of bringing an MPFL team to Alexandria last May. As of Tuesday, he said the team has 30-35 players signed up.

"We have about 10 more guys who I haven't been able to meet up with that I anticipate them signing," Kern said. "We should be 40-45 strong by the Super Bowl party is what we're anticipating."

The Lakes Area team will meet at Fat Daddy's for a Super Bowl party on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. that is open to the public where Kern says he will bring in former Vikings players, Walker Lee Ashley and Marc Keller, as special guests. Kern plans to use appearances by players, along with halftime giveaways and promotions to provide what he says will be "a whole event" instead of just a football game.

"With any of the sponsors, we can do pretty much anything the community asks for," marketing manager Molly Winters said. "It's been really awesome."

The Snowmen's first game is set for May 13 at the Tri-City North Stars. The first home contest is a week later on May 20 against the Minot Oilers.

Kern says the team is finalizing the process of renting the facilities at Alexandria Area High School to play their home games there. Start times of the Saturday games are 4 p.m.

Lakes Area is scheduled to host home contests on May 20, June 3, June 10 and June 24 during the regular season. The playoffs start on July 22, with the semifinals on July 29 and a championship at the high seed on Aug. 5.

Kern says he expects big things from the Lakes Area team right away with the way the roster has come together.

"I couldn't be more happy with it," Kern said. "We've got about six starting offensive linemen already. The only thing I could say we really need is a kicker. That's pretty good. We're having a great mix of players where we're really going to be shooting for a championship right away."

Kern added that about 20-25 guys who are currently signed to play are from the area, with a handful of others who are willing to travel to be on the team. The league is made up of players from 18 years old through their early 40s.

"The majority of our team is in their 20s to early 30s," Kern said. "We're looking really strong."

The team is still welcoming anyone who wants to help out. Parkers Prairie native Chad Knapp, 23, will help with some coaching duties, along with wearing many hats for the organization.

"I'm really excited," Knapp said. "It's a big opportunity, and I think it might be a good learning experience and maybe a launching pad to what I want to do with the rest of my life."

Kern wants those in the community to know that there are spots available with the Snowmen for those who are interested in playing or being a part of the team in any way.

"Players, coaches, sponsors — anybody who wants to be a part of the organization, we'll make room for you," Kern said. "We'll find a spot for you."

Call Kern at (218) 831-1400 for more details.

MIDWEST PREMIER FOOTBALL LEAGUE

The Midwest Premier Football League started in 2011 and has eight teams in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Athletes on teams are not paid to play. Players are responsible for paying for their own equipment, along with a team and league fee.

Games are played by primarily National Football League rules. The goal of bringing a team to Alexandria is part of a broader growth plan that Kern has for the league.

"Our ultimate goal is to be a three-state, 16-team league is what we're trying to accomplish in the next three years," Kern said in 2016.

LAKES AREA SNOWMEN 2017 SCHEDULE

(Games kickoff at 4 p.m.)

May 13 - Snowmen at Tri City

May 20 - Minot Oilers at Lakes Area Snowmen

June 3 - Bismarck Wolves at Lakes Area Snowmen

June 10 - TC Rhinos at Lakes Area Snowmen

June 17 - Lakes Area Snowmen at Central MN Psychos

June 24 - Tri City at Lakes Area Snowmen

July 8 - Lakes Area Snowmen at Minot Oilers

July 15 - Lakes Area Snowmen at Bismarck Wolves

July 22 - Playoff quarterfinals

July 29 - Playoff semifinals

Aug. 5 - Championship