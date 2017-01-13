Morken's musings: Cautiously optimistic with Fleck

I watched the press conference announcing his hire on Jan. 6 and admittedly cringed a bit during some instances but came away pretty impressed overall.

There was the talk of getting back to the Rose Bowl and winning championships. We've heard that all before in Minnesota, most notably from the failed Tim Brewster not that long ago.

That seems to be the comparison that some fans are making to Fleck's style. Fleck throws around the word "elite" and a "row the boat" philosophy that started after the death of his newly-born son to get athletes and fans of his program to join together and buy in.

It worked at Western Michigan as he went from 1-11 his first year there to 13-0 this past season before losing a close game to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Fleck's style worked wonders in the Mid-American Conference. Now we'll see if it can work in the Big Ten.

That's not easy to do at a place like Minnesota. One or two players can go a long way toward turning around a basketball team, but football is the ultimate team sport. It requires so many pieces to come together. It's hard to change a culture with something like that.

What we saw on Monday night in the National Championship game, though, is that having the right head coach is where it all starts. Clemson has officially entered the world of big-time college football programs thanks to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney reminds me a little bit of P.J. Fleck in their personalities. Both are full of energy and aren't afraid to make bold proclamations. Their players look to genuinely love playing for them.

Swinney has proven himself as one of the best recruiters in the country with that approach. Fleck has produced some of the best recruiting classes at Western Michigan that the MAC has ever seen, according to recruiting services.

That's where success starts. Players have to buy in, and by all accounts, Fleck's players did that at Western Michigan.

Sports Illustrated college football writer Peter Thamel, in a radio interview on KFAN last week, called comparisons of Fleck to Brewster "lazy" and said Fleck is a much smarter football coach. Thamel spent a lot of time covering the Western Michigan turnaround and saw firsthand the kind of energy he brought to that program.

Think Minnesota has been in rough shape in recent decades? Western Michigan had never won a bowl game before last season. The Broncos had never been nationally ranked until this fall.

Fleck turned Western Michigan on its head. I recommend reading a few of the feature stories on him and what he did for the entire community of Kalamazoo, Mich. before labeling him as just another smooth talker.

I'll make no grand predictions, but the Gophers made a bold statement in hiring one of the hottest young coaching names in college football. We'll see if it translates to new heights on the field.

• One byproduct of a new head coach coming on board is the way it affects recruits this late in the recruiting cycle.

National signing day is only weeks away on Feb. 1, meaning Fleck needs to put together his first class at Minnesota in short order. He's already flipped some of his former Western Michigan recruits to join him with the Gophers, including quarterback Tanner Morgan of Kentucky.

Fleck also has to decide which commitments he wants to honor of the athletes who were committed to former head coach Tracy Claeys. One of those is Alexandria's Jaran Roste, who earned a preferred walk-on offer from the former staff.

The Cardinals' quarterback wrote in a text to the Echo Press on Tuesday that Fleck hasn't reached out to him directly, but that he has been in contact with assistants.

"I still have my spot on the team and I am excited to move forward with Coach Fleck and the coaching staff he puts together," Roste wrote.

Roste will work to set up an official visit in the next week or two.

"The whole situation is a process, but I am looking forward to what Coach Fleck brings to Minnesota," he wrote.

Roste added that he loves Fleck's energy, and that he believes there is a big opportunity in front of this team over the next few years.

"I believe his vision and goals for this program are exactly what we need to take the next step," Roste wrote. "I love the hire and that is a big reason why I have decided to stay. He has proven himself at Western Michigan, and I believe he will prove himself at Minnesota, as well."

• Judging by reports, the Minnesota Twins are at a bit of an impasse in trade talks with Brian Dozier.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported on Tuesday that the Dodgers remain the logical match but that the two teams can't agree on a package beyond right-handed pitcher Jose De Leon.

De Leon is 24 and led the minors with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings at the A and AA levels in 2015. He's also never pitched more than 114 1/3 innings in a professional season. He's intriguing, but there are also question marks that come along with him.

I still say if the Twins can find a package built around some talented young arms, they should make the deal. They aren't getting much better in 2017 as the pitching staff is currently constructed.

