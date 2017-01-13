Where are they now: Doyle posts big numbers with Wolves

Email emorken@echopress.com with any more detailed information on the athletes listed or the names of other athletes who are playing college sports that you would like to see included in future publications.

• Alexandria's Logan Doyle is putting up big numbers in his first season playing at Northern State University in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at the Division II level.

Doyle, a transfer from South Dakota State University, was named the NSIC Player of the Week in men's basketball on Jan. 9 after scoring 42 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in wins at the University of Mary and Minot State. Doyle was inserted into the starting lineup and shot 16-of-19 from the floor in the two games and 10-of-10 from the free throw line. His big game against Minot came with a career-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Doyle is the second-leading scorer for the Wolves (11-5) at 14.3 points per game despite starting just two contests and averaging 24.8 minutes per game. He leads the team in rebounding at 8.8 per game and is shooting a team-best .636 percent from the field (75-of-118).

• Alexandria native Kagan Foster was a freshman at St. John's University this past fall season where he was named the MVP for the Johnnies' reserve men's soccer team.

Foster scored nine goals in five games. He also played three games for the SJU varsity soccer team (7-9-3), accumulating two shots.

• Jefferson High School graduate Amanda Christianson is one of three players averaging double figures for the St. Cloud State University women's basketball team.

Christianson is putting up 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest for the Huskies (7-7). She is shooting .480 percent overall (61-of-127) and .439 percent from three (25-of-57). She's been almost automatic from the free throw line, knocking down 25-of-27 shots.

• Brandon-Evansville graduate John Haseman has started all 13 games and is one of four players averaging double-digit points for the University of Minnesota-Morris men's basketball team.

Haseman is putting up 13.8 points per game on .552 percent shooting (74-of-134). He's also knocked down more than 48 percent of his threes (15-of-31). Haseman has helped lead the Cougars to an 8-5 record at the Division III level.

• Alexandria native Madalyn Winger is in her sophomore season competing on the Minnesota State University-Moorhead women's swimming and diving team.

Winger scored 42.5 points in the 2015-16 season and contributed in freestyle and IM events. She was also named to the conference all-academic team.

• Former Alexandria Blizzard hockey player David Becker is part of a Bethel University men's hockey team where he has put up four points through nine games played this season.

Becker has a goal and three assists.

• Another former Blizzard hockey player and Alexandria native Tom Schmidt is in his sophomore season playing for the University of Wisconsin-Stout men's hockey team.

Schmidt saw action in 20 games as a freshman during the 2015-16 season. He finished his first-year campaign with six points on two goals and four assists. He's played in six games so far this winter season and has two assists for the 7-7-1 Blue Devils.