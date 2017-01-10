Search
    UPDATED: Sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10

    By Eric Morken Today at 8:45 a.m.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Alexandria at Rocori, 7:30 p.m. PPD

    Osakis at Holdingford, 7:30 p.m. PPD

    Brandon Evansville at CGB, 7:30 p.m.

    Parkers Prairie vs. BBE, 7:30 p.m. PPD

    Minnewaska at BOLD, 6 p.m. PPD

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Alexandria at Willmar, 7:30 p.m. PPD

    Osakis vs. Melrose Area, 7:30 p.m. PPD

    Brandon-Evansville vs. Underwood, 7:15 p.m. PPD TO JAN. 17

    WCA vs. CGB, 7:30 p.m. PPD

    Parkers Prairie at Henning, 6 p.m. PPD

    Minnewaska vs. LPGE, 7:30 p.m. PPD TO JAN. 16

    Ashby at Rothsay, 7:15 p.m.

    BOYS HOCKEY

    Alexandria at Willmar, 5:30 p.m. PPD

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    Alexandria at Willmar, 7:15 p.m. PPD

    WRESTLING

    Minnewaska at Benson, 5 p.m. PPD

    Parkers Prairie at Verndale, 7:30 p.m. PPD

    WCA-A-B-E vs. Dawson-Boyd-LQPV-Montevideo, 6 p.m. PPD

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
