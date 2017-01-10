UPDATED: Sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria at Rocori, 7:30 p.m. PPD
Osakis at Holdingford, 7:30 p.m. PPD
Brandon Evansville at CGB, 7:30 p.m.
Parkers Prairie vs. BBE, 7:30 p.m. PPD
Minnewaska at BOLD, 6 p.m. PPD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria at Willmar, 7:30 p.m. PPD
Osakis vs. Melrose Area, 7:30 p.m. PPD
Brandon-Evansville vs. Underwood, 7:15 p.m. PPD TO JAN. 17
WCA vs. CGB, 7:30 p.m. PPD
Parkers Prairie at Henning, 6 p.m. PPD
Minnewaska vs. LPGE, 7:30 p.m. PPD TO JAN. 16
Ashby at Rothsay, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria at Willmar, 5:30 p.m. PPD
GIRLS HOCKEY
Alexandria at Willmar, 7:15 p.m. PPD
WRESTLING
Minnewaska at Benson, 5 p.m. PPD
Parkers Prairie at Verndale, 7:30 p.m. PPD
WCA-A-B-E vs. Dawson-Boyd-LQPV-Montevideo, 6 p.m. PPD