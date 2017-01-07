Sports roundup from Friday, Jan. 6

Megan Mohr scored the game winner for her team at 6:48 of the third. Alexandria led 1-0 early with a Kristin Trosvig goal at 7:08 in the first off Calley Richardson and McKenna Ellingson assists.

Richardson added a goal of her own off a Trosvig assist at 5:13 in the second, but Mohr scored on the power play and Bria Ferns added another off an assist from Mohr. Each of those came within the first minute of the second period.

Sarah Finley took the loss with 14 saves and the three goals allowed. Madison DeMarais got the win with 17 saves and two allowed.

BLIZZARD HOCKEY

Alexandria 3, Willmar 2

The Alexandria Blizzard avenged a loss to Willmar last weekend by taking a 3-2 game on Friday night against the Warhawks.

Alexandria outshot Willmar 65-30 and overcame a 2-1 deficit after the first period. Logan Norman got the game winner at 5:51 in the third off assists from Riley Meyer and Logan Nelson. Josiah Roen tied the game at two apiece early in the second off a Emil Lindfors assist. Riley Scanlon also scored for Alexandria, while Jacob Dobberstein and Kyle Wendorf scored for Willmar.

Brey Effertz got the win with 28 saves, while Alex Weissenborn took the loss despite 62 saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Alexandria 65

The Alexandria boys basketball team dropped its first game in the Central Lakes Conference after Deng Deang beat the Cardinals in the closing seconds on Friday.

The junior forward’s game-winning shot in the 67-65 final was part of a 28-point night for him. Teammate Anthony Massman had 16 points, while Spencer Hockert led Alexandria with 27 points for the second straight game.

The Cardinals fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the CLC with the loss. Sauk Rapids improved to 6-4 and 2-2 in the league.

West Central Area 81, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 47

The West Central Area boys basketball team rolled over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 81-47 on Friday night after taking a 40-26 lead into the half.

“We played well tonight,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. “We are steadily improving each game. All 13 of our players played hard from start to finish and there were many solid contributions from all of them."

The Knights (5-3) shot 56 percent (29-52) and hit 20-of-26 free throws. They also forced 23 turnovers and held the Wolverines (3-5) to 19-of-51 shooting.

Logan Paulson had a big game for WCA with 24 points. Brady Sabolik had 18 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Jake Combs added 10 points and Ross Anderson dished out 10 assists. Lucas Adelman and Hunter Turner each had 12 points to lead CGB.

Osakis 63, LPGE 42

The Osakis boys basketball team survived its first game without two regular starters in the lineup as the Silverstreaks (6-2, 2-0 Prairie) beat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 63-42 on Friday night.

Reid DeWenter and John Boogaard are both out with injuries, but freshman guard Dan Savageau stepped up in their absence. He had 16 points against the Thunder, while Jacob Jones added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

“We had a rough half shooting in the first but we played good defense to maintain a lead,” Osakis head coach Matt Hoelscher said. “They got on a run to start the second half, but Jacob Jones came up big on the defensive end, getting steals and converting them to points in transition. Savageau hit some big threes for us when we were struggling to give us momentum and stretch the lead late in the second.”

Osakis shot 43 percent from the field (21-48) and 6-of-21 from three. They also knocked down 15-of-24 free throws. The Thunder dropped to 3-4 and 1-2 in league play with the loss.

“Our guys did a nice job bouncing back after a tough loss to Minnewaska and we played with some grit without Boogaard,” Hoelscher said. “Guys like (Ethan) Chalmers, (Josh) Peterka, and (Riley) Werven took on some of the burden of playing post defense and rebounding while John was out and they did a nice job of the 7 foot John Towner.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Osakis 65, Holdingford 38

The Osakis girls basketball team keeps rolling over opponents after the Silverstreaks moved to 10-0 with a 65-38 win over Holdingford (4-7) on Friday night.

Alexandria 74, Brainerd 62

Brainerd's Lexi Roby scored 11 points in Friday's battle of unbeaten Central Lakes Conference foes at Brainerd High School in the Warriors 74-62 loss to the Class 3A's second-ranked Alexandria Cardinals.

Lillee Hardy added 10 points for the Warriors, who fall to 4-1 in the conference and 8-3 overall. Hanna Degen, Kylee Heurung and Cara Helgeson all scored eight points for Brainerd.

Kendall Kohler led Alexandria with 26 points, while Macy Hatlestad added 16 and Kayla Feldhake had nine.

ALEXANDRIA

Emma Ziegler 4, Kendall Kohler 26, Macy Hatlestad 16, Kelby Olson-Rodel 7, Kiyana Miller 1, Emma Schmidt 2, Courtney Gould 7, McKenzie Duwenhoegger 2, Kayla Feldhake 9. FT 23-32 (72 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 8, Kylee Heurung 8, Ashley Huber 7, Lexi Roby 11, Cara Helgeson 8, Lillee Hardee 10, Regan McElfresh 7, Courtney Russell 3. FT 12-16 (75 percent). Conference: 4-1. Overall: 8-3

(Brainerd Dispatch)