    Sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5

    By Eric Morken Today at 10:48 a.m.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Brandon-Evansville at Hillcrest Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

    Parkers Prairie at Rothsay, 7:15 p.m.

    Minnewaska at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.

    Ashby vs. Underwood, 7:15 p.m.

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Alexandria vs. Detroit Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

    Osakis at St. John’s Prep, 7:30 p.m.

    Parkers Prairie vs. Brandon-Evansville,, 7:15 p.m.

    WCA at Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

    GYMNASTICS

    Alexandria vs. Willmar, 6 p.m.

    BOYS HOCKEY

    Alexandria vs. Sartell, 7:15

    BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

    Alexandria at Fergus Falls, 6 p.m.

    WRESTLING

    Alexandria at Sartell, 6:15 p.m.

    Osakis at Bertha-Hewitt Tri, 5 p.m.

    WCA-A-BE at New York Mills, 6 p.m.

    Minnewaska vs. Atwater-Cosmos-

    Grove City, 5 p.m.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
