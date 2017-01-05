Sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brandon-Evansville at Hillcrest Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Parkers Prairie at Rothsay, 7:15 p.m.
Minnewaska at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.
Ashby vs. Underwood, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria vs. Detroit Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Osakis at St. John’s Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Parkers Prairie vs. Brandon-Evansville,, 7:15 p.m.
WCA at Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Alexandria vs. Willmar, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria vs. Sartell, 7:15
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Alexandria at Fergus Falls, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Alexandria at Sartell, 6:15 p.m.
Osakis at Bertha-Hewitt Tri, 5 p.m.
WCA-A-BE at New York Mills, 6 p.m.
Minnewaska vs. Atwater-Cosmos-
Grove City, 5 p.m.