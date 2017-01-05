Morken's musings: Claeys firing likely a football decision

Claeys' job status had been widely speculated for weeks, even after an upset win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.

The Gophers drew national attention after 10 players were suspended by the university in connection with sexual assault allegations stemming from a Sept. 2 incident. The football team responded to the suspensions with a two-day boycott, threatening to sit out the bowl game before ending the boycott.

Players have emphasized that they weren't condoning sexual violence but were fighting against the process in which the players were suspended, feeling they didn't receive due process.

Claeys supported his players through Twitter, putting him at odds with his bosses in Coyle and president Eric Kaler. Many fans were upset at the administration through all of this, feeling Claeys became the scapegoat of the whole situation. My theory is this firing had as much to do about football as anything else.

The Gophers won nine games this season. Minnesota fans shouldn't scoff at that, but many also expected more with a schedule that didn't include East Division powers like Ohio State and Michigan.

Coyle was hired in May and inherited Claeys as his football coach. This is how the story usually goes for coaches of football teams who weren't hand-picked by their athletic directors.

Coyle very likely wanted to bring in a guy he feels is the right fit to lead this program. Now we'll see if he can make the right choice of the team's next head coach in a move that will go a long way toward defining his legacy at the university.

• Claeys' firing leaves many Gopher recruits wondering about their futures, including Alexandria quarterback Jaran Roste. Roste made a verbal commitment as a preferred walk-on to the Gophers on Dec. 22.

Roste wrote in a text to the Echo Press on Jan. 4 that his plan is to stay true to his commitment and be with the Gophers next fall.

Coyle announced that coaches Dan O'Brien and Mike Sherels would stay on at the university at least until a new coach is hired; to help in the transition. Roste said O'Brien and Sherels were the two main coaches who led his recruitment to the Gophers. Like everyone, he's waiting with interest to see who is hired as the next head coach with national signing day starting on Feb. 1.

"My hope is they find a good coach who can continue to take the program to the next level," Roste wrote.

• The Alexandria boys basketball team got the best win of its early season so far in a rematch of last year's section title game against Fergus Falls on Tuesday.

It was a game that lived up to expectations in a 69-66 final. Alexandria senior Spencer Hockert looked like the best player on the court much of the night on his way to five threes and 27 points. Otters' guard Nathan Rund almost matched him with 24 points of his own.

It's a win that should be helpful for Alexandria come section seeding time, with the two teams still to meet again on Jan. 27.

The Cardinals (5-1) were the top team in the section in the QRF standings through Minnesota-scores.net on Wednesday. Their ranking (127.5) was fifth best in the state among Class AAA teams. Bemidji (15th, 102.6) and Fergus Falls (17th, 98.8) make for another talented section.

• The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is coming off one of its best wins in years after beating 15th-ranked Purdue on the road on Sunday.

I had a cautious optimism about this team despite just eight wins a year ago. Those who follow closely knew the Gophers would have a much different look with impact freshmen like Amir Coffey and Eric Curry entered into the fold. Transfers in guard Akeem Springs and center Reggie Lynch have also panned out as big contributors.

That might have been expected, but the improvement of holdovers from last year like Dupree McBrayer and Nate Mason have been the most encouraging part of this season.

Mason was a good player as a sophomore. It's still early, but he looks like one of the best point guards in the Big Ten after a 31-point, 11-assist, six-rebound performance against Purdue. He's averaging 24.5 points and 7.5 assists in two Big Ten games.

McBrayer looked out of place with a broken shot at times as a freshman last year. He's now the second-leading scorer on the team (12.7) and is playing with an entirely different confidence.

Head coach Richard Pitino has taken heat for one of the worst seasons in program history last winter, but he deserves a lot of the credit for this turnaround. He has more players to work with now after a good recruiting class, and his players are showing progress within the program.

Pitino has more enforcements coming next season with the addition of a top-100 recruit in point guard Isaiah Washington out of New York. Maybe some sustained success on the court will help him recruit what is a talented group of Minnesota prep players in the next couple years.

• • •

This is a series of thoughts from Echo Press sports editor Eric Morken on sports topics of the day from around the local, state and national scene. Columns will run periodically in print issues of the newspaper.