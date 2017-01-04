It wasn't long before he caught the attention of Chad Meyer of Garden Center Lanes and the coach of the Alexandria high school bowling team. The first thing Meyer saw in Baker was his style. He delivers the ball with two hands, much like Baker's favorite professional bowler, Jason Belmonte of Australia. It wasn't long before Meyer noticed the high scores Baker was posting on a consistent basis as he became a regular at the bowling alley.

"For a kid that is just about 18 years old, as far as passion for the sport and drive to want to be one of the best, I've never seen that out of a kid this age," Meyer said. "He is like a sponge. He listens. He is very, very coachable, and he's humble. I can't say enough good things about the young man he is."

Meyer jokes with the family that if Caleb doesn't make it to the highest level of the sport, it might be because he's not arrogant enough.

"He has confidence in himself, but it's not the arrogance that some of the best have," Meyer said.

Baker is good. Good enough, in fact, that he recently signed a letter of intent on a scholarship offer to bowl for Mount Mercy University, a four-year private school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"It's definitely not the reason I got into bowling, but it's been a good motivator," Caleb said. "I didn't really see (getting a bowling scholarship) as a primary objective. I just wanted to win, but lately that's definitely a nice benefit."

PATH TO SUCCESS

Baker fell in love with bowling after a field trip through his daycare provider near their home in Albert Lea when he was 8 years old.

Dan and Karina were not regular bowlers themselves, but they saw his interest and signed him up for a Saturday morning youth league.

"He has a great-grandpa who was a very good bowler," Dan said. "He was on TV in the 1970s in Minneapolis on Bowlerama. It skipped a couple generations. He never got to meet that great-grandpa, but he would be proud."

Caleb has been devoted to bowling ever since his introduction. It's not uncommon to see him at Garden Center Lanes four days a week. He competes in tournaments across Minnesota and has traveled to Buffalo, NY, Indianapolis and Chicago for the Junior Gold Championships, a tournament featuring many of the nation's top youth bowlers. He'll be in Cleveland for that event this summer.

Caleb recently helped his teammates on the Alexandria High School team to a second-place finish at the state tournament. As a senior this fall, he earned the conference player of the year award based on fill percentage for the third straight season.

"That has never been done before in this conference," Meyer said.

Baker says his individual average is up to 197 right now. He has bowled two perfect games of 300 in his life. The first came at age 15 in a tournament; the second when he was 17 while competing in league play.

"Bowling alleys are known for being very loud," Caleb said. "When you're bowling a 300 game, a lot of times at tournaments, everyone will just sort of stop and it is literally just eyes on you. You can hear a pin drop in the place, and you're up for the final shot. It's a little nerve wracking. I think that's the most difficult thing to overcome was just the pressure of everyone watching."

Baker has had to get used to people taking notice when he is in the middle of a good game. He's well known by regulars at Garden Center for the countless hours he puts in and the scores he can put up. Dan said the support from friends, the Meyer family and the community at the local alley has been instrumental in getting to this point.

THE NEXT CHALLENGE

Caleb knows the competition and attention will be ratcheted up even more once he gets to college.

Baker visited a couple schools and looked at their bowling programs, but chose Mount Mercy after developing a good relationship with head coach Andy Diercks.

"There's definitely some good opportunities there," Caleb said. "The coach worked with Jason Belmonte, so he knows a lot about that style."

Going through a recruiting process as a bowler has been an experience for the whole Baker family. Caleb's parents have taken their son all over to tournaments and invested time and money to help him as his passion for the sport continued to develop.

"It's been neat to see him grow from when he started as a kid bowling in a Saturday youth league," Karina said. "Never dreamt it would be something he would be doing in college."

HIGH ASPIRATIONS

Baker is excited for the challenge that awaits at the next level.

He says his mental approach to the game — never getting too high or too low from frame to frame — has been key to his success so far, but he also points to physical parts of the game that have to be mastered.

"Many people don't even think about that," Caleb said. "Between games, you could be switching balls, adjusting the speed, adjusting where you're throwing on the lane, adjusting your target — many different things. That all sort of works together and makes the game interesting."

All those little details become more important as the competition gets better. Baker will experience that next season at Mount Mercy, and maybe at an even higher level down the road.

He hopes competing in college is just the next step in big things to come in the sport.

"Ideally, it would be going professional," Baker said. "But that's going to take some hard work and dedication. That's where I would like to see me going with it. It's definitely my passion. Sometimes practice can drag on and get a little boring, but the competition never gets old."