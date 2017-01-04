"I can still remember those plays as if it happened yesterday," Moore said. "I live the game."

That team started a dominant run for the Polars as the program made nine straight state tournaments and won five championships from 1997-2005.

Winning has been important to Moore over her career, but it's not a point of emphasis right now in her new role as the first-year head coach at the Minnesota Transitions Charter School out of Minneapolis.

"I think now it's me being excited about seeing if I can develop our youth because we don't have a lot of youth who are really passionate about sports anymore," Moore said. "It's all about iPad, iPhone, iPod. We don't want to go outside. For my generation, it was we don't want to be in the house. That's what I'm trying to get back to."

Minnesota Transitions Charter was established in 1997. Today, the Wolves are a Class A program athletically with a school enrollment of 130 kids in grades 9-12.

The girls basketball program has seen its ups and downs through the school's history. Moore said they had some success a handful of years ago before their head coach ended up leaving. Girls in the program felt connected to him and their interest in basketball dwindled. Numbers fell to the point where the Wolves didn't even have a team for the 2015-16 season.

"Once he left, a lot of the girls decided if he wasn't going to be here, we'd rather work a job or not play basketball," Moore said. "That's kind of sad to me because I love basketball."

Basketball took her to the University of Wisconsin from 1998-2002 where she set career records for the Badgers in steals and assists. It brought her all over the world through a six-year career in the WNBA and playing overseas.

The game has given her a lot, and she sees what it can give her players as she works toward building a program from the ground up.

The Wolves have 14 players in their first year back, none of which are seniors. The varsity roster includes nine players — four juniors, one sophomore, a freshman and three eighth graders. For many, this is their first season playing basketball.

Scoring has been difficult to come by on the court. The Wolves lost 67-12 in their season opener. Their highest output came in a 45-36 loss to St. Paul Washington on Dec. 20.

Moore knew her team wasn't ready to compete for wins at a venue like the Alexandria Area High School Holiday Tournament last week, but she wanted in anyway.

The Cardinals had an opening in the four-team field after both Robbinsdale Armstrong and Hutchinson pulled out after schedules were originally set. Class AA's sixth-ranked Watertown-Mayer (7-1) filled the first open spot.

Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said Minnesota Transition Charter then responded to a games-wanted ad on the Minnesota State High School League website. The Wolves were the only Class A team in a field that included Class 3A's second-ranked Alexandria and a Class 4A team in Buffalo (4-5).

"For me, I'm the type of coach where I feel like you have to put kids in an environment where no matter what, you have to play hard," Moore said. "Now, my best player is not here. She's averaging about 18 points, but she had a family emergency and wasn't able to come and travel with us."

Moore says she didn't expect to be without her leading scorer when she reached out to Alexandria, but she wouldn't change a thing about coming. The Wolves lost 94-9 against Buffalo on Dec. 28, a day after falling 85-3 in the tournament opener to Alexandria.

Moore was on her feet coaching the entire game both nights. She used a timeout late in the contest against Buffalo to keep encouraging her athletes, trying to get them to crack a smile despite what the score read.

"My message to the girls is the scoreboard at that point doesn't matter," Moore said. "It's about what you girls do in between the lines. Each game we try to set goals, but every game is about playing each possession hard no matter what, because I'm going to coach like you guys are winning whether we're winning or losing."

Moore insists her athletes are growing — both as players and as people.

"I think they're having fun because a lot of them haven't experienced anything like this," she said. "We got to stay in a hotel last night. We got to have pizza. We get to do a lot of things ... go to movies. I think for them the excitement is seeing what a team sport is all about."

That's much more than winning or losing.

"A lot of these kids, I'm not going to lie, they have really rough backgrounds in the neighborhood," Moore said. "I tell them, you're never going to go through anything harder than what you already go through, so when you come here, just have fun. I think that's what they're starting to do."

That's step one in building up this program. Someday, Moore hopes wins will follow.

She's seen it happen at other Minneapolis schools like North, South and Washburn. Moore would love to see the inner-city schools flourishing at the same time.

It starts with small steps, a process she is excited to take part in at Minnesota Transitions Charter.

"I would really like to accomplish an opportunity to see the girls I'm coaching get better every game, every year," Moore said. "There are three girls on my team who are sisters. They've been home schooled their whole life until this year. It's the first year they have ever played basketball. I had the younger one come up to me and say, 'Coach, I feel like this is school. I'm learning something different every day.' That makes me proud."