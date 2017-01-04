Search
    Vikingland Curling results

    By Eric Morken Today at 2:10 p.m.

    WEDNESDAY NIGHT LEAGUE

    DECEMBER 28, 2016

    Pederson def. House Hunters

    Bever def. Bonspiel Jovi

    Bad Boys def. Bronze

    Timmerman def. Curl Jam

    Stone's Throw def. Moore

    The Right Weights def. Dumm

    Cap's Curling Crew def. Blizzard

    Siira def. The Outsliders

    Dittberner def. Poker Group

    Threinen def. Curl Power

    STANDINGS

    Stone's Throw - 7-0

    Bad Boys - 6-1

    The Right Weights - 6-1

    Cap's Curling Crew - 5-2

    Dittberner - 5-2

    Pederson - 5-2

    Poker Group - 5-2

    Bever - 4-3

    Siira - 4-3

    Threinen - 4-3

    Timmerman - 4-3

    House Hunters - 3-4

    Moore - 3-4

    The Outsliders - 3-4

    Curl Power - 2-5

    Dumm - 2-5

    Bronze - 1-6

    Blizzard - 1-6

    Bonspiel Jovi - 0-7

    Curl Jam - 0-7

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
