Vikingland Curling results
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LEAGUE
DECEMBER 28, 2016
Pederson def. House Hunters
Bever def. Bonspiel Jovi
Bad Boys def. Bronze
Timmerman def. Curl Jam
Stone's Throw def. Moore
The Right Weights def. Dumm
Cap's Curling Crew def. Blizzard
Siira def. The Outsliders
Dittberner def. Poker Group
Threinen def. Curl Power
STANDINGS
Stone's Throw - 7-0
Bad Boys - 6-1
The Right Weights - 6-1
Cap's Curling Crew - 5-2
Dittberner - 5-2
Pederson - 5-2
Poker Group - 5-2
Bever - 4-3
Siira - 4-3
Threinen - 4-3
Timmerman - 4-3
House Hunters - 3-4
Moore - 3-4
The Outsliders - 3-4
Curl Power - 2-5
Dumm - 2-5
Bronze - 1-6
Blizzard - 1-6
Bonspiel Jovi - 0-7
Curl Jam - 0-7