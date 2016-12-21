The Bison (12-2) trailed 17-7 at the half but rallied with 10 points in the third quarter to tie things at 17 apiece after King Frazier's 16-yard touchdown run. James Madison answered with the final 10 points in the fourth, taking the lead on a 45-yard field goal by Tyler Gray and adding a 25-yard touchdown pass with almost seven minutes left.

The top-seeded Bison lost their first FCS playoff game at the Fargodome, where they had won 18 playoff games in a row and 22 consecutive in the postseason. The Bison last lost an FCS playoff game Dec. 11, 2010, a 38-31 overtime loss at Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals.

The Bison have an 83-7 record over their past six seasons. As a sign of their dominance, this season is only the second time NDSU has lost two games in a season since 2010.

"I don't know if you will ever see a run like that again at the FCS or the FBS level," James Madison head coach Mike Houston said in the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

Carlos native and Jefferson High School graduate Aaron Steidl was a big part of this NDSU team's success this season. Steidl assisted on a tackle for a 1-yard loss against James Madison but was forced out of the game after an injury to his knee.

Jeff Kolpack of the Forum News Service tweeted on Dec. 19 that NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said Steidl suffered a tear of the posterior cruciate ligament that will not require surgery. Normal rehab time is four to six weeks.

Steidl, a sophomore defensive tackle, has gone from a walk-on with the Bison to a fixture up front. He started all 14 games this season, accumulating 30 total tackles. He had two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.