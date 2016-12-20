Sophomore forward Scott Johnson had a lot to do with that after posting 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for Ashby (1-2). Sophomore guard Christian Norby added 18 points and seven rebounds.

"Dakota Ecker had five points and made two big free throws towards the end of the game," Ashby head coach Jeremy Knick said. "Jaden Norby worked hard all night on defense and ended up with three points and seven rebounds and Christian Koefod worked his tail off all night on defense and finished with three points."

The Arrows are a young group with just two seniors on the roster in Chase Kamrath and Roland Fossell. Knick was proud of the way his guys found a way to win their first of the season.

"Our team battled hard all night, especially on the defensive end," Knick said. "We had some really good and focused practices last week, and I think it payed off. Guys were communicating and working together to get stops. It was definitely a team win. Different guys came up with key plays throughout the game. I am very proud of my team every night, but it is definitely fun to see some growth."

The Arrows will now take on Henning tonight, Tuesday, in game two of the holiday tournament after the Hornets (1-5) beat Frazee 71-63 on Monday.