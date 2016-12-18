The Knights, ranked eighth in the Dec. 9 Class A team rankings by The Guillotine, took fourth place out of 39 teams at the two-day event. They posted 141.5 team points. Hutchinson won the tournament with 209.5, while Thief River Falls (209.5) and Staples-Motley (142.5 rounded out the top three.

Osakis wrestled and tied for 19th with Roseau with 72 points. Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie also did well, taking fifth with 139.5 points.

Senior Jake Nohre of WCA-A-B-E continues to prove he’s one of the best in the state as he won the 126-pound weight class. Nohre, ranked fourth at 126 pounds, followed up three wins on Friday with two more on Saturday, finishing off Jamaal Baird of Deer River in an 8-5 decision for the title.

Drake Swanson, ranked seventh in the state, added a third-place finish at 120 pounds for the Knights. Swanson locked up with Jack Fuchs of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in his final match and took a close 6-5 decision.

Kaden Spindler, ranked fourth in Class A, made that third-place match but finished fourth at 145 pounds. He faced Barnesville’s Brady Tweeton as the two worked for every point they could get in a 2-1 win for Tweeton.

The Knights’ Keaton Lon, ranked seventh at 160 pounds, was fifth at 152 pounds Saturday after St. Cloud Apollo’s Alex Pachan was forced out of action with an injury. Tyler Onstad added another third for WCA-A-B-E as he overcame Toby Hintzman of United North Central in an 8-5 decision at 160 pounds.

Junior Levi Larkin rounded out the top-eight finishers for the Knights by finishing sixth after Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Zack Wain took a 13-2 major decision on their final match.

Osakis’ Colton Waldvogel had a memorable tournament as he took home a title at 160 pounds. The junior won all five of his matches, cementing things with a 6-5 win over St. Cloud Apollo’s Brett Kirchner in the championship on Saturday.

Junior Gage Zieske added Osakis’ second and final top-eight finish in the tournament. The state’s fourth-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds took third there as he won a 4-3 decision against Matthew Pollock of DGF in his final match.

The cooperative of B-H-V-Parkers Prairie showed off its strength, starting with a championship from Quinn Kern at 106 pounds. Kern won 5-2 against Tristian Lang of Hutchinson for the title.

Holt Truax was fourth at 182 pounds and Ethan Kimber was third at 195. Truax fell in a 6-2 final in the third-place match, while Kimber won his third-place match in a 7-3 decision. Craig Orlando capped off the top-eight finishers for B-H-V-PP by taking third at heavyweight. He pinned Kyle Serich of Staples-Motley in 5:36 in his final match.