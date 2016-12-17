Sports roundup from Friday, Dec. 16

The Chargers got 14 points apiece from Kennedy Lund and Kylee Hansen. That helped them move to 3-0 in the Little Eight Conference as the Tigers fell to 0-1 in league play and 1-4 overall.

Alexandria 47, Sartell-St. Stephen 30

The Alexandria girls basketball team continues to stymie opposing teams with its defense as the Cardinals improved to 6-1 with a 47-30 win over Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday night.

It’s the fourth straight game that the Cardinals have held an opponent to 31 points or less.

The win moved the Cardinals to 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. Sartell fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the CLC. Brainerd (5-2, 3-0 CLC) and Willmar (3-2, 2-0) are also unbeaten in league play.

Alexandria’s next game will be during its home tournament set for Dec. 27-28. The Cardinals will face Minnesota Transitions Charter at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 and play either Watertown-Mayer or Buffalo on Dec. 28.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brandon-Evansville 60, Mora 34

The Brandon-Evansville boys basketball team held its fourth straight opponent to 40 points or less on Friday as the Chargers moved to 4-0 with a win against Mora (2-2) at the Kimball Tournament.

Brandon-Evansville will take on Kimball Area at 7:45 p.m. today, Saturday, in the final game of the tournament. The Cubs are 4-0 after beating PACT Charter 76-52 on Friday.

WRESTLING

The West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville wrestling team is the top team among area programs competing in the Big Bear Tournament at Cass Lake-Bena after day one of the two-day event.

The Knights have 74.5 points. Osakis (50 points) is 20th out of the 39-team field, while Thief River Falls leads the tournament with 118.5 points, and Hutchinson is second at 114.5.

The semifinals are set through each weight bracket as matches resume on Saturday. WCA-A-B-E’s Jake Nohre is among the semifinalists at 126 pounds after a pin in 1:30, a 10-2 major decision and an 8-6 decision in his first three wins.

Osakis’ Gage Zieske is in the semifinals at 132 pounds. He won by fall in 5:35 in his opener before taking 12-7 and 8-4 decisions.

Colton Waldvogel of Osakis and Tyler Onstad of the Knights are both in the semifinals at 160 pounds. Waldvogel rolled through his first two matches with pins in 1:10 and 1:49 before a 3-1 decision in his quarterfinals match.

Onstad won in 2:20 in his opener after an injury to Ryan Grant of Andover. He added a pin in 5:39 and a 10-4 win to cement his spot through the winner’s bracket.