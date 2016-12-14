Alexandria Area Hockey Association scores
December 2, 2016
American National Bank Bantam A 9, Roseville 0,
American National Bank Bantam A 3, Warroad 2,
Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 4, Fergus Falls 2,
Fergus Falls 4, Cowing Robards Peewee B 3
Explore Alexandria Peewee B 11, Wadena 2,
St Cloud 15, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 2,
Grandforks 16, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 1,
Northern Edge 1, Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 0,
December 3
American National Bank Bantam A 6, Grandforks 0,
Alexandria Motors Bantam B 5, Northern Lakes 1,
Fargo 7, Elden’s Fresh Foods U15 A 0
Moorhead 9, Elden’s Fresh Food U 15 A 1
Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 16, Wadena 0
Park Rapids 6, Explore Alexandria Peewee B 2
Bremer Bank U12 A 12, Fergus Falls 0
Integrity Title U12 B 17, Park Rapids 0,
Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 14, Wadena 1
Champlin 11, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 1
Lakeville 15, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 0
Hopkins 8, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0
Blaine 22, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0
Sioux City 9, Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 1
Inver Grove 8, Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 0
Dilley Zimny U10 B 3, Moorhead 0,
December 4
American National Bank Bantam A 5, Bemidji AA 0
American National Bank Bantam A 8, Roseau AA 2,
Alexandria Motors Bantam B 2, Fargo 2
Cowing Robards Peewee B 3, Park Rapids 2
Moorhead Black 12, Explore Alexandria Peewee B 0
Bremer Bank U12 A 16, Northern Lakes 0
Integrity Title U12 B 5, Moorhead 1
St Cloud 4, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A
Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 10, Alex Squirt B Black 1
Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 3, Northfield 2
Fargo 7, Quick Attach U10 A 0
December 9
Cowing Robards Peewee B 14, Wadena 1
Explore Alexandria Peewee B 4, Morris/ Benson Blue 4
Hutchinson 4, Integrity Title U12 B 3
Bismark 3, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 2
Edina Black 16, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 0
Forrest Lake 8, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0
December 10
Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 9, Park Rapids 4
Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 9, Detroit Lakes 1
Cowing Robards Peewee B 6, Northern Lakes 4
Explore Alexandria Peewee B 11, Northern Lakes 3
Bremer Bank U12 A 10, Fergus Falls 0
Roseau 8, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 4
Grand Forks 4, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 3
Warroad 10, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 2
Minot 9, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 1
Edina Silver 10, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0
Armstrong/Cooper 12, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0
Hermantown White 3, Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 2
Hermantown Blue 8, Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 1
St Paul 7, Dilley Zimny 1
Woodbury 6, Dilley Zimny U10 B 3
December 11
Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 3, Brainerd White 2,
Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 20, Prairie Centre 4
Moorhead Orange 3, Cowing Robards Peewee B 1
Bremer Bank U12 A 8, Brainerd 0
Integrity Title U12 B 1, Sauk Centre 1
Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 6, St. Paul Capitals 5
Roseau 5, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 4
Burnsville 12, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 8,
Hermantown Gold 8, Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 0
Dilley Zimny U10 B 7, Bloominton 4