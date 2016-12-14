Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Alexandria Area Hockey Association scores

    By Eric Morken Today at 1:25 p.m.

    December 2, 2016

    American National Bank Bantam A 9, Roseville 0,

    American National Bank Bantam A 3, Warroad 2,

    Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 4, Fergus Falls 2,

    Fergus Falls 4, Cowing Robards Peewee B 3

    Explore Alexandria Peewee B 11, Wadena 2,

    St Cloud 15, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 2,

    Grandforks 16,  Explore Alexandria Squirt B 1,

    Northern Edge 1, Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 0,

    December 3

    American National Bank Bantam A 6, Grandforks 0,

    Alexandria Motors Bantam B 5, Northern Lakes 1,

    Fargo 7,  Elden’s Fresh Foods U15 A 0

    Moorhead 9, Elden’s Fresh Food U 15 A 1

    Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 16, Wadena 0

    Park Rapids 6, Explore Alexandria Peewee B 2

    Bremer Bank U12 A 12, Fergus Falls 0

    Integrity Title U12 B 17, Park Rapids 0,

    Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 14, Wadena 1

    Champlin 11, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 1

    Lakeville 15, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 0

    Hopkins 8, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0

    Blaine 22,  Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0

    Sioux City 9,  Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 1

    Inver Grove 8,  Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 0

    Dilley Zimny U10 B 3, Moorhead 0,

     

    December 4

    American National Bank Bantam A 5, Bemidji AA 0

    American National Bank Bantam A 8, Roseau AA 2,

    Alexandria Motors Bantam B 2, Fargo 2

    Cowing Robards Peewee B 3, Park Rapids 2

    Moorhead Black 12, Explore Alexandria Peewee B 0

    Bremer Bank U12 A 16, Northern Lakes  0

    Integrity Title U12 B 5, Moorhead 1

    St Cloud 4, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A

    Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 10, Alex Squirt B Black 1

    Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 3,  Northfield 2

    Fargo 7, Quick Attach U10 A 0

     

    December 9

    Cowing Robards Peewee B 14, Wadena 1

    Explore Alexandria Peewee B 4, Morris/ Benson Blue 4

    Hutchinson 4, Integrity Title U12 B 3

    Bismark 3, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 2

    Edina Black 16,  Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 0

    Forrest Lake 8,  Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0

     

    December 10

    Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 9, Park Rapids 4

    Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 9, Detroit Lakes 1

    Cowing Robards Peewee B 6, Northern Lakes 4

    Explore Alexandria Peewee B 11, Northern Lakes 3

    Bremer Bank U12 A 10, Fergus Falls 0

    Roseau 8, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 4

    Grand Forks 4, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 3

    Warroad 10,  Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 2

    Minot 9, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 1

    Edina Silver 10, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0

    Armstrong/Cooper 12, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 0

    Hermantown White 3,  Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 2

    Hermantown Blue 8,  Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 1

    St Paul 7, Dilley Zimny 1

    Woodbury 6,  Dilley Zimny U10 B 3

     

    December 11 

    Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 3, Brainerd White 2,

    Hilltop Lumber Peewee A 20, Prairie Centre 4

    Moorhead Orange 3, Cowing Robards Peewee B 1

    Bremer Bank U12 A 8, Brainerd 0

    Integrity Title U12 B 1, Sauk Centre 1

    Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Electrical Squirt A 6, St. Paul Capitals 5

    Roseau 5, Alex Brick and Stone Squirt B 4

    Burnsville 12, Explore Alexandria Squirt B 8,

    Hermantown Gold 8,  Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 0

    Dilley Zimny U10 B 7, Bloominton 4

    Explore related topics:sportsAlexandria Area Hockey Association
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement