Boys Basketball: Lakers fall to Melrose
The Minnewaska boys basketball team fell to 2-2 this season after losing a 69-52 game at Melrose on Tuesday night.
The Lakers put three players in double figures in Matt Gruber (15), Garrett Jensen (13) and Dennis VanDyke (11). They still trailed 33-26 at the break and couldn't get any closer as Melrose had 10 players score in all. Francisco Cervantes and Justin Middendorf each had 13 to lead the way for the Dutchmen (3-0).
MINNEWASKA 26 26 - 52
MELROSE 33 36 - 69
MINNEWASKA SCORING - Jackson Johnsrud - 5; VanDyke - 11; Jack Blevins - 2; Jaeger Jergenson - 3; Gruber - 15; Jensen - 13; Jake Peters - 2
MELROSE - Treaton Kaeveny - 5; Dillon Haider - 8; Zac Van Beck - 10; Reegan Nelson - 5; Will Stone - 4; Damon Van Beck - 2; Jordan Klaphake - 5; Cervantes - 13; Hunter Rieland - 4; Middendorf - 13