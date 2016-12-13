Alexandria Area Hockey Association scores
November 11, 2016
American National Bank Bantam A 2, Osseo Maple Grove 1
Moorhead AA 4, Hilltop Lumber PeeWee A 2
St Michael Albertville B 11, Cowing Robards PeeWee B 2
Bismark 5, Cowing Robards PeeWee B 5
Sioux City B 3, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 2
November 12, 2016
American National Bank Bantam A 4, Armstrong Cooper 2
Edina Bantam A 3, American National Bank Bantam A 2
Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 4, West Fargo 1
Eden’s Fresh Foods Girls U15 A 1, West Fargo 3
Eden’s Fresh Foods Girls U15 A 2, River Lakes A 7
Hilltop Lumber PeeWee A 11, Prairie Centre 0
Hilltop Lumber PeeWee A 1, Bemidji AA 0
Cowing Robards PeeWee B 1, Sartell 0
Moorhead Orange 11, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 1
Bemidji 10, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 1
Bremer Bank Girls U12 A 2, St Cloud 0
Anoka 4, Bremer Bank Girls U12 A
Integrity Title U12 B 4, Sauk Rapids/Sartell 1
Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 3, Morris 2
Quick Attach Girls U10 A 10, West Fargo 2
November 13, 2016
Park Cottage Grove Bantam A 4, American National Bank Bantam A 0
Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 3, Brainerd Blue 2
Alexandria Motors Bantam B 1, Morris/Benson 2
Eden’s Fresh Foods Girls U15 A 0, Sartell A 2
Mankato 6, Cowing Robards PeeWee B 5
St Cloud 3, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 10
Bremer Bank Girls U12 A 5, Andover 4
Buffalo 3, Integrity Title U12 B 1
November 15, 2016
Cowing Robards PeeWee B 4, Morris Benson 3 in OT