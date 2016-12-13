Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Alexandria Area Hockey Association scores

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:50 p.m.

    November 11, 2016

    American National Bank Bantam A 2, Osseo Maple Grove 1

    Moorhead AA 4, Hilltop Lumber PeeWee A 2

    St Michael Albertville B 11, Cowing Robards PeeWee B 2

    Bismark 5, Cowing Robards PeeWee B 5

    Sioux City B 3, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 2

     

    November 12, 2016

    American National Bank Bantam A 4, Armstrong Cooper 2

    Edina Bantam A 3, American National Bank Bantam A 2

    Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 4, West Fargo 1

    Eden’s Fresh Foods Girls U15 A 1, West Fargo 3

    Eden’s Fresh Foods Girls U15 A 2, River Lakes A 7

    Hilltop Lumber PeeWee A 11, Prairie Centre 0

    Hilltop Lumber PeeWee A 1, Bemidji AA 0

    Cowing Robards PeeWee B 1, Sartell 0

    Moorhead Orange 11, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 1

    Bemidji 10, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 1

    Bremer Bank Girls U12 A 2, St Cloud 0

    Anoka 4, Bremer Bank Girls U12 A

    Integrity Title U12 B 4, Sauk Rapids/Sartell 1

    Heartland Orthopedic Squirt B 3, Morris 2

    Quick Attach Girls U10 A 10, West Fargo 2

     

    November 13, 2016

    Park Cottage Grove Bantam A  4,  American National Bank Bantam A  0

    Heartland Orthopedic Bantam B 3, Brainerd Blue 2

    Alexandria Motors Bantam B  1,  Morris/Benson 2

    Eden’s Fresh Foods Girls U15 A 0, Sartell A 2

    Mankato 6, Cowing Robards PeeWee B 5

    St Cloud 3, Explore Alexandria PeeWee B 10

    Bremer Bank Girls U12 A 5, Andover 4

    Buffalo 3, Integrity Title U12 B 1

     

    November 15, 2016

    Cowing Robards PeeWee B 4, Morris Benson 3 in OT

    Explore related topics:sports
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement
    randomness