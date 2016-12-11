Weekend sports roundup

The Cardinals have been well balanced the first two games. They had five players in double figures against the Flyers after having four in double figures against Moorhead in the opener. Senior guard Jaran Roste led the charge with 21 points as Alexandria shot 63 percent from the field.

Spencer Hockert chipped in 16 points. Jake Drew had 15, Justin Balcome 12 and Robert Anderson added 10. That trumped the game-high 23 points that Little Falls’ Austin Weisz put up. The Flyers fell to 1-1 in the loss.

Alexandria will be at St. Cloud Apollo this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before coming home for the home opener on Saturday against Detroit Lakes at 7:30.

Minnewaska 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 45

The Minnewaska boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss on Thursday by knocking off Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 60-45 on Friday.

The Lakers (2-1) shot 41 percent (23-of-55) and grabbed 33 rebounds. Junior guard Jackson Johnsrud was an efficient 8-of-12 from the field on his way to 24 points. Senior forward Dennis VanDyke added nine points, while Matt Gruber and Garrett Jenson each added six. Jensen added a team-high nine rebounds to his totals.

Chris Ogle led the Thunder (1-1) with 17, while John Towner finished with 10.

West Central Area 56, Henning 38

The West Central Area boys basketball team didn’t let its first win of the season come down to the final seconds on Friday as the Knights rolled over Henning 56-38.

WCA (1-2) had lost its first two games by buzzer beaters, but jumped out to a 30-17 lead on Friday and never looked back. That’s despite leading scorer Logan Paulson being out with an illness.

“We were pleased with our effort after back-to-back nights,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. “There are a lot of good things happening and as always there are also things we have to continue to improve on. We defended well again and on the offensive end we got shots we wanted, but without Logan Paulson here tonight, we didn't finish as well as we needed to all of the time. A lot of our guys still need to make that adjustment to the physical play of varsity basketball and just be stronger with the ball around the hoop.”

The Knights shot 22-of-48 from the field and held the Hornets (0-3) to just 13-of-45. Both teams hit just two threes in the game.

Brady Sabolik led WCA with 11 points, while Ross Anderson and Jake Combs each had nine points and eight rebounds. Jack Nelson led the Knights with nine rebounds. Dawson Staples added eight points, Nelson seven and Aaron Wiese six on a night where WCA’s balance led the team to the win.

Adam Lange and Bryce Rach led Henning with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brandon-Evansville 59, Ashby 22

The Brandon-Evansville girls basketball team dominated Ashby on its way to 3-0 on Friday night.

The Chargers won 59-22 as the Arrows fell to 0-2. The Chargers moved to 2-0 in the Little Eight Conference with the win and are the only 2-0 team in league play through the weekend. Parkers Prairie is 1-0 and 3-0 overall after a couple other out-of-conference victories.

WRESTLING

The Minnewaska wrestling team finished sixth out of seven teams on Friday as the Lakers scored 79 points at the Willmar Cardinal Classic Tournament.

Willmar won its home event with 240.5 points. St. Cloud Tech was second at 206.5, and Quad County rounded out the top three at 134.

Jackson Stadsvold got the Lakers going with a fourth-place finish at 106 pounds, and Max Reichmann took third at 113. Mason Blair was second at 120 pounds after a 6-0 win in his opener and a pin in 3:28 in round two. Blair ran into a dominant wrestler in Willmar’s Israel Navarro in the title match and fell by pin in 13 seconds.

Mateo Arrendando added a sixth-place finish for Minnewaska at 138 pounds, while Dylan Jergenson was fifth at 152 pounds. Tyson Meyer was third at 160 pounds. He won an 11-6 decision in his final match.

The Lakers’ Austin Johnson was fifth at 195 and Tyler VanLuik was third at 220 after a pin in 3:25 during his third-place match. Jakob Swalla rounded out the Minnewaska wrestlers in the top six with a sixth-place finish at heavyweight.

The West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville wrestling team defended its home mats by dominating its home tournament on Saturday.

The Knights’ Jordan Lohse at 106, Drake Swanson at 120, Jake Nohre at 132, Kaden Spindler at 145, Tyler Onstad at 152 and Keaton Long at 160 all won individual titles. Hunter Mickelsen at 138, Levi Larkin at 170 and Mason Nibbe at 220 all took second place in their brackets.