Shot in the arm? New pitch-count policy draws mixed reviews locally

The MSHSL board of directors passed a new pitch-count policy at its meeting on Dec. 1 that will go into effect in the 2017 season for teams at the varsity and lower levels. It's part of a trend across the country with high school pitch counts being implemented in all 50 states.

All schools and coaches will have to abide by new limitations and report their pitch counts on the MSHSL website. The pitch counts for any pitchers that compete at the grade 10-12 level must be tracked and recorded after each game.

NEW POLICY BY THE NUMBERS

Pitchers at the varsity level can throw no more than 105 pitches in a day during the regular season. That's upped to 115 during the section playoffs.

Those who throw 79-105 pitches in a game are required to have three days of rest between appearances. Fifty-one to 75 pitches require two days of rest, 31-50 one day of rest and those who throw 1-30 pitches can throw the next day.

Days of rest are measured in calendar days, not 24-hour periods. One day of rest is required if a pitcher throws two straight days, regardless of pitch count. Lower level pitch count rules are as follows: 61-85, three days rest, 36-60, two days rest, 26-35, one day of rest, 1-25, no day off needed.

"As a staff we like the idea," Alexandria Cardinals pitching coach Chris Koep said. "We support it, and I'm actually quite surprised something wasn't implemented at an earlier point given the fact that pitch counts are such a hot-button topic."

Alexandria head coach Jake Munsch said the program's whole coaching staff has the same philosophy when it comes to pitchers and pitch counts. Koep said the staff has always kept pitch counts, and the team even implemented the guidelines set forth by the USA Baseball's Pitch Smart Initiative last year, which falls in-line with the new MSHSL rule.

Alexandria plays at the second largest level (AAA) of the state's four baseball classes.

The Cardinals have the numbers to develop pitching depth, which is an advantage many of the bigger schools have in adjusting to the new policy.

"I don't think the new rules will have much of an effect on our program," Koep said. "We've always kept pitch counts so there won't be much change in our dugout. I think those that will feel the effect more are the smaller schools, Class A and Class AA."

IMPACT FELT IN SMALLER PROGRAMS

Programs from Brandon-Evansville, Ashby, Parkers Prairie, West Central Area (A) and Osakis (AA) fall into that small-school category.

Silverstreaks' head coach Shad Schmidt agrees that it will be tougher on them. He pointed to the 2013 season when Osakis leaned on dominant pitching from Ky Zimmel and Jordan Frederick to help them all the way to the state championship game.

The Silverstreaks got help on the mound from Lane Berberich and Doug Zimmel, but used them sparingly so they could play every day in the field. They could have also used Drew Fearing, their everyday shortstop, but didn't want him playing that position with a sore arm.

"We are going to need all available arms to pitch, where in the past you only really relied on three, maybe four guys," Schmidt said. "Now you're going to have more kids pitching and then playing other positions with sore arms and playing every day. ... Is that really better for them?"

That's part of the reason why Schmidt says he doesn't like the new MSHSL policy.

"Don't misconstrue that as I don't care about arm safety and I don't care about the kids," Schmidt said. "That's not it at all. The reasons I don't like it are many. For one, I feel it is a way for the MSHSL to take any liability off them and put it all on the coaches and school districts now."

Brandon-Evansville head coach Brian Perleberg said the Chargers have used pitch counts in the past to aid in decision making, but that each player is different in terms of how long it takes them to be ready for their next appearance. Brandon-Evansville used senior Tom Bosek in back-to-back starts at the state tournament in 2015, something they wouldn't have been able to do with this policy in place.

"Without question, the 1A playoffs will be affected by this rule," Perleberg said. "Coaches will now be forced to make some difficult and risky decisions as to how they juggle their pitching rotation in the postseason. On a personal level, this rule would have changed our decision-making process in the state tournament two years ago. I also witnessed another 1A team use the same starting pitcher in back-to-back games at this past year's state 1A tournament. It's a fine line to walk when you are in the postseason and one loss can end everything."

OTHER CONCERNS

Schmidt feels pitchers from Minnesota and other northern states are already behind southern pitchers and this could enhance that gap. It changes the game, he says, in the fact that teams can advance scout and know exactly who is available on a given day.

Schmidt also worries about the possibility of added expenses for smaller schools with small coaching staffs. Each team must designate an adult to track the pitches for their team. That adult is responsible for confirming the number of pitches with the other team after each half inning.

"We already are underfunded and cost of travel is not getting cheaper, but districts are probably going to have to pay someone to be the 'designated responsible adult' to keep pitch count," Schmidt said. "Some schools only have one coach, so they can't be in the coach's box at third base giving signs while keeping pitch count. We should not have to ask parents to do the job, either. They are there to watch their son play."

Schmidt said they have monitored pitch counts and used them to help manage their pitchers but not as the sole indicator on when to take a guy out.

"Ultimately, any good coach who cares for his or her players will always try to get the most out of their athletes but not at the price of ruining their careers or putting them at risk of injury," Schmidt said. "We are asked to do more and more as coaches and at some point we just need to let the kids play and enjoy the game without micro-managing everything."

NO SILVER BULLET

Both Schmidt and Koep do not believe there is a magic number of pitches that the MSHSL can implement at the high school level that will eliminate arm injuries.

Much of it stems from overuse injuries, which both said are often traced back to younger levels.

"The damage isn't done the one time a kid takes the ball and throws 110 pitches in a game," Koep said. "You have 12- and 13-year-old kids pitching back-to-back days or three times in a tournament over the course of one weekend. You have kids throwing in front of radar guns at showcases in the middle of winter. Therein lies the problem. That said, the idea behind the new rules are great. It's a step in the right direction. We will see how the details of it work themselves out."

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"I like the fact that it will protect guys from overuse and will hopefully help reduce arm injuries. It will force clubs to develop deeper pitching staffs. It may be tough for small schools with limited guys that can pitch, so coaches may throw guys with limited experience or may bring younger pitchers along. It will definitely be interesting to see how coaches manage pitchers. We could very well see a true closer role develop in smaller schools, and the strength of a team's bullpen could now come into play." - Derek Denny, Parkers Prairie baseball coach

"This rule will impact every program, but to different degrees. I think the small schools (A, AA) will feel the impact the most, because with limited number of players, we often have less depth to our pitching staffs. This new rule change will likely force most coaches to dig deeper into their bullpens, which often hinders the smaller schools who often have less depth at the pitching position. This rule will likely lead to more production from the offensive side of the game, and it definitely will impact our program and force us to develop more depth on the mound." Brian Perleberg, Brandon-Evansville head coach

PENALTIES

For Violating pitch count rule:

A pitcher becomes an ineligible athlete when he pitches more than the allotted number of pitches or does not meet the rest requirement.

First offense: Game is forfeited and the head coach is censored

Second offense in the same season: Game forfeited, head coach suspended one game

Third offense in the same season: Game is forfeited, head coach suspended four games

For violation of tracking pitches policy:

First offense: Head coach is reminded

Second offense: Head coach is censored

Third offense: Head coach is suspended one game

Fourth offense: Head coach is suspended four games.

Visit www.mshsl.org/mshsl/areamtg/Baseball_Pitch.pdf for a complete draft of the pitch count policy.