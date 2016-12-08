Morken: New bosses' first trade decision is a big one

What an asset to have for new Twins' bosses Derek Falvey and Thad Levine. Reports are that the Twins are not actively shopping Dozier, but that they will listen to offers. That's the politically correct way of saying they know they hold all the cards in these negotiations.

Dozier is a fan favorite and rightly so. On top of his offensive game, he's a slick fielder. He comes across as a good guy who would be good in the clubhouse.

Those players are tough to give up, but look at it this way — the Twins lost 103 games last season even with the incredible season Dozier put up.

Without an upgrade to its pitching staff, the Twins are bound to be right back near the 90-loss mark next summer. If Minnesota can get a top prospect who projects as a front-of-the-rotation starter for Dozier, they have to pull the trigger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the popular team that has come up in the trade rumors for Dozier. Righthander Jose De Leon has been a name mentioned as someone the Twins would have to have in any potential deal with the Dodgers.

De Leon made a brief debut in the Majors this past season in four starts where he pitched 17 innings. It was a forgettable stint with a 6.35 ERA and five home runs allowed, but he is a 24-year-old who has good strikeout numbers in the minors (446 in 330.2 innings pitched) and an ERA of 3.35.

It will be interesting to see what the market is for Dozier. De Leon is a nice prospect, but those numbers don't jump off the page as a can't-miss type of starter. Perhaps a package around that kind of pitcher is all teams are willing to give up for a 29-year-old whom they may feel won't produce another season at the plate like he did in 2016. If that's the case, maybe Minnesota is better served holding onto Dozier to see if a team gets desperate at the trade deadline next summer.

The Twins are in a position to sell high with their best player over the next year. If they can get a great return of pitching with a trade, make the deal.

It will be interesting to see how the new front office handles their first important decision with the organization. It's a decision that could go a long way toward shaping what kind of turnaround Levine and Falvey can make with this team.