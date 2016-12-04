Sports roundup from Saturday, Dec. 3

The Lumberjacks outshot the Blizzard 28-23, but Brey Effertz was up to the challenge as the Blizzard goalie secured the shutout.

It was a scoreless game until the third period, when Alexandria put up its two goals. Josiah Roen broke the tie at 6:05 when he connected off assists from Caleb Anderson and Tosten Mann. Anderson put things away in the closing seconds as he scored his 11th goal of the season to make for the 2-0 final.

The win inched the Blizzard closer to Granite City in the West Division race. The Lumberjacks are in second with a 13-3-3-2 record and 31 points, while Alexandria is third at 13-7 with 26 points.

The Blizzard returns home next weekend on Dec. 9 and 10 to host the Chicago Bulldogs at 7:10 each night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centennial 66, Alexandria 44

The Alexandria girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday morning against a big and talented Centennial team in the Breakdown Sports Tip Off Classic in Hopkins.

The Cougars (2-0) are one of the top-ranked teams in Class 4A and showed why on Saturday. They held a 30-17 lead by the break after holding Alexandria’s backcourt of Macy Hatlestad and Kendall Kohler to five first-half points.

Hatlestad ended up with a team-best 14 points, and Kohler had six. Kayle Feldhake added 10 points, but Centennial had six different players finish with at least six points. Claire Orth led the way with 15, while Sara Stapleton had 12 and Sydney Stapleton added nine.

The Cardinals will jump back into Central Lakes Conference play at St. Cloud Apollo this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 55, West Central Area 33

The West Central Area girls basketball team fell to 1-2 this season after losing 55-33 to Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta in the second game of the Benson Tournament this weekend.

The Knights beat MACCRAY in the tournament opener on Friday.

New London-Spicer 53, Minnewaska 44

The Minnewaska girls basketball team dropped to 1-1 this season after a 53-44 loss to New London-Spicer on Saturday.

WRESTLING

The Alexandria wrestling team finished fourth at the Litchfield Tournament on Saturday.

Ryan Borris at 106 pounds and Ben Bogart at 132 pounds won individual championships for the Cardinals to lead the way.