Sports round from Friday, Dec. 2

Senior guard Spencer Hockert had a game-high 22 points for Alexandria. Sophomore guard Trey Hoepner made an impact in his varsity debut with 20 points, while senior Robert Anderson (18), junior Justin Balcome (11), and senior Jake Drew (10) added to a balanced night with five Alexandria players in double figures.

Minnewaska 82, Paynesville 53

The Minnewaska boys basketball team ran all over Paynesville 82-53 in the season opener for the Lakers on Friday night.

The Lakers (1-0) led 45-21 by the break and never looked back. They shot 58 percent from the field (33-of-56), including 12-of-23 from three.

Junior forward Garrett Jensen finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals on 10-of-14 shooting. Junior guard Jackson Johnsrud added 19 points after hitting 5-of-6 threes and 7-of-9 shots overall.

Senior Jake Peters added nine points and junior Matt Gruber finished with seven on a night when 10 different Minnewaska players scored.

Lac qui Parle Valley 49, West Central Area 48

The West Central Area boys basketball team lost a tough one in its season opener after falling 49-48 at Lac qui Parle Valley on Friday night.

The Knights led in the closing seconds before LQPV’s Evan Benson hit the game-winning three as time expired. Benson had 14 to lead his team.

Logan Paulson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights. Aaron Wiese had 12 points, including a bucket inside of a minute that gave his team the lead for WCA. Brady Sabolik added 11 points for WCA, as well.

Parkers Prairie 71, Hancock 66

The Parkers Prairie boys basketball team moved to 1-0 with a win its season opener over Hancock.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Osakis 54, Albany 56

The Osakis girls basketball team made an early-season statement on Friday night by beating Albany on the road in a battle of two of the top teams in the Section 6AA field.

The Silverstreaks won 54-46, beating the Huskies for the second consecutive season after taking care of them in the playoffs in a 51-46 game this past March.

Pelican Rapids 61, Ashby 25

West Central Area 53, MACCRAY 41

Minnewaska 68, BOLD 62

WRESTLING

The Alexandria wrestling team went 1-2 as it opened up its season at the Eastview Quad on Friday.

The Cardinals beat St. Paul Central 66-6, but fell 42-30 to Farmington and 61-15 to Eastview.

Ryan Borris, Kyler Miller, AJ Sparr and Wyatt Snitker all got wins for Alexandria against St. Paul Central in the first four weight classes to help their team build a big lead. Two of those came by forfeit, while Miller and Snitker each had decision wins.

Ben Bogart added a pin at 132 pounds for Alexandria. Titus Chamberlin, Logan Runge, Tyler Kleindl, Joe Brezina and Jay Kohls did the same to lead the Cardinals to the dominant win before Mac Somerville and Jack Roth added forfeits in the final two weight classes to finishing things off.

Alexandria kept things close against Farmington but couldn’t get over the hump. Borris got a 6-2 win at 106 pounds before Farmington rolled off three straight wins by fall. Bogart stopped the bleeding with a pin in 42 seconds at 132, but Farmington again added two straight wins.

Runge and Kleindl got the Cardinals back on track with wins at 152 and 160, respectively. Kohls added a 7-5 decision win at 182. Quintin Kluver-Longfellow got an 8-6 win at 220, and Deryk Neu won 5-1 at heavyweight for the Cardinals.

The Osakis wrestling team finished fifth in its season-opening tournament with 116 total points at Sauk Centre-Melrose on Friday.

Rocori won the tournament with 199.5 points. Sartell-St. Stephen was second (186) and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (183) rounded out the top three.

Freshman Nathan Kulzer got Osakis going at 113 pounds with a second-place finish. He got wins by fall in 49 seconds and by a 1-0 decision before falling in the championship. Junior Isaac Mattson was fifth at 120 pounds with a 9-4 win in his final match.

Eighth-grader Duncan Vandergon was fourth at 126 pounds, and junior Gage Zieske was second at 138. Zieske won his first match by fall in 1:21 and took an 8-7 decision in the second. He ran into Rylee Molitor of Sartell in the championship and fell by pin in 4:48.

Senior Darrin Stoetzel was third at 145 pounds for Osakis. He pinned his opening man in 5:23 before falling in the semifinals. That put him in the third-place match, which he won by pin in 21 seconds. Logan Hartshorn, a sophomore, did the same at 152 pounds as he took third by winning 9-7 in his final match.

Junior Colton Waldvogel was third at 160 pounds. His wins came by major decision (12-4) and by fall in the third-place match after he pinned Ryan Grant in 3:40. Sophomore Dominic Strom was fifth at 170 after winning his final match 7-0.

Senior Glenn Seela kept things going for Osakis with a third-place finish at 195 pounds. He won by major decision, 11-2, in his final match. Zach Rud and Jeran Baker added sixth-place finishes at 182 and 220 pounds, respectively. Stanley Niblett, a senior, rounded out the lineup for Osakis at heavyweight with a sixth-place finish, as well.

BLIZZARD HOCKEY

Alexandria 6, Rochester 3

The Alexandria Blizzard coasted to a 6-3 win over Rochester after building a 4-1 lead through two periods on Friday night.

Emil Lindfors had two goals for Alexandria, and Brenden Payne had a four-point night with one goal and three assists. Caleb Anderson scored and added two assists, while Logan Nelson and Riley Meyer each scored a goal and added a helper.

Michael Hughes got the start in net for Alexandria. He turned aside 19 of the 22 shots he faced, while Drew Schenkenberg took the loss for Rochester after allowing six goals and getting peppered with 50 shots.

The Blizzard will travel to Granite City tonight, Saturday, for a 7:30 drop of the puck against the Lumberjacks.