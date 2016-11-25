Alex native guides top runners in state

"I had no idea, no," Revels said. "I probably have 10 years of coaching experience in track between middle school and high school, but I wasn't really thinking I would be a cross country coach."

Revels found an interest in distance running after graduating high school in Alexandria in 1988. She is now in her seventh season as the girls cross country coach at Farmington, where she also serves as a special education teacher. She's been at the school for 16 years, surrounding an eight-year stint in the Hastings school district.

At her disposal this past fall season were two talented, young runners. Sophomore Lauren Peterson has been to the state meet four times now as she finished second this year in 18:17.1. Only her eighth-grade teammate, Anna Fenske, was faster at an impressive 17:41.5.

"I don't think you ever think it's going to be quite that amazing," Revels said. "I knew they were going to do well, but to come out first and second, it was pretty great. Obviously, their talent is what got them there the most, but to be part of it is amazing, and they're great girls."

Revels has taken girls to the state meet in five of her seven seasons. She says Farmington's appearance at last year's state meet was the first time in 26 years that the school has sent a girls team to state.

"This year, we were only 24 points off from making it again," Revels said. "I'm hoping with those two as our base and the young talent we have, hopefully we can go as a team again."

Revels is in a similar position with Peterson and Fenske anchoring the top of almost every meet that Alexandria was in with the Hasz sisters in prior years. The rest of the state could be in for an uphill climb trying to catch a runner like Fenske in the next few years if she continues to impress like she did as an eighth grader.

"I know she'll fight for this place for the next four years," Revels said. "She went on to Nike Regionals and placed third there, so she's going on to Nike Nationals. I think she has a great future in front of her. She's a fast kid. It's pretty crazy."

The challenge for Revels is finding creative and safe ways to push such talented athletes to continue their growth. It's a good problem to have for any coach.

"We do some practicing with the boys so they have some runners to push them a little more," Revels said. "I just try to push them to be able to train as hard as they can. When you coach, you're going to have all levels. You will have new runners and the really elite runners like them, and you kind of have to find that balance of giving everyone what they need. It's finding ways to really push them."