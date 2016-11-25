Where are they now: Herd wraps up record career for Wildcats

Email emorken@echopress.com with any more detailed information on the athletes listed or the names of other athletes who are playing college sports that you would like to see included in future publications.

• Alexandria native Shanee' Herd wrapped up an impressive career for the St. Catherine University volleyball team in St. Paul by being named an All-Central Region honorable-mention selection on Nov. 10.

Herd became the first Wildcat player to earn any all-region honor in 10 years. She started all 30 matches for St. Catherine at the libero position. She finished her senior year with 729 digs and a 6.34 digs-per set average. Her total digs were the second most in the nation, and she led the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) in both categories.

Herd also had 44 aces from the serving line and set a new school record against Marian in September with 10 aces. She's a big part of the St. Catherine record books after setting the new career digs mark (2,259) and finishing second and third among the single-season record holders in 2016 and 2015 (685).

The all-region honorable mention award was one of three honors for her after this season. Herd also earned All-MIAC recognition and was voted HERO's Best Libero in Division III.

• Carlos native and Jefferson High School graduate Aaron Steidl has worked himself from a walk-on into a major contributor for the North Dakota State University football team.

Steidl has started all 11 games for the Bison (10-1) at defensive tackle. He takes on a lot of blockers so his teammates can get tackles, but he has accumulated 26 tackles himself. He has two sacks, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, a fumble forced and a fumble return of 20 yards.

Steidl, a redshirt sophomore, is part of an NDSU program that has five straight FCS Division I championships. The Bison are putting together another special season with their only loss coming to South Dakota State on Oct. 15. Included in that is a 23-21 win over Iowa out of the Big Ten on Sept. 17.

NDSU moved up to third in the FCS Coaches Poll on Nov. 21. Sam Houston State (11-0) is first in the polls, while Jacksonville State (10-1) is ranked second.

The Bison will host a second-round FCS playoff game on Dec. 3 against the winner of San Diego (9-1) and Cal Poly (7-4).

• Alexandria's John Vogeler, recruited as a quarterback out of high school, has shifted into a role as a defensive back for Bemidji State University.

The redshirt sophomore has played in 10 games this year after playing in nine games with nine tackles in 2015. Vogeler has 11 tackles this fall, nine of them solo, for an 8-3 Beavers squad out of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) at the Division II level.

• Alexandria native Joe Gorghuber is working his way onto the field as a redshirt freshman for the Division II Northern State University football team.

Gorghuber, a linebacker, has played in 10 games for the 6-5 Wolves. He has 11 solo and 11 assisted tackles. Gorghuber has forced a fumble, blocked a kick and tallied 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

• Jefferson High School graduate Logan Doyle is settling nicely into the Division II level after transferring from Division I South Dakota State University to Northern State in Aberdeen, SD.

Doyle, a junior, was named the Qdoba Scholar Athlete of the week for his academic and athletic efforts earlier this month. He averaged 15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game during the week and had a game of 18 points and 18 rebounds against Black Hills State. He also tallied 19 points against Southwest Minnesota State out of Marshall.

The Wolves are 3-2 through five games. Doyle is averaging 23.8 minutes, 13.4 points and a team-best 9.4 rebounds per contest.

• Alexandria's Amanda Christianson has worked her way into the starting lineup for the first four games of the St. Cloud State University women's basketball team's season.

Christianson is averaging 10.5 points per game on 50 percent shooting overall and 44-percent shooting from three during this early stretch. It's a big jump from her sophomore season, where she played in 21 games and averaged 1.1 points per game.