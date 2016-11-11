St. Benz, Concordia women's hockey to play at the RCC Saturday
The College of Saint Benedict (2-0) and Concordia College (1-0-1) in Moorhead women's hockey teams will play at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria on Saturday at 5 p.m.
It's the second game of a two-game series between the two programs. Former Cardinals' goaltender Amy Jost is a freshman on the Saint Benedict roster. The Blazers are coming off two home wins against Northland College on Oct. 28-29 where they scored 14 goals in the two wins. Concordia beat CSB twice last year by 5-0 and 3-0 scores.
Both teams play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.