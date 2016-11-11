It's the second game of a two-game series between the two programs. Former Cardinals' goaltender Amy Jost is a freshman on the Saint Benedict roster. The Blazers are coming off two home wins against Northland College on Oct. 28-29 where they scored 14 goals in the two wins. Concordia beat CSB twice last year by 5-0 and 3-0 scores.

Both teams play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.