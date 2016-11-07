Football: Panthers' early lead disappears in 6A title game

"The Panthers were in the red zone several times in the next three quarters, but the Tiger defense would stiffen and the Panthers were kept out of the end zone," Parkers Prairie head coach John Sieling wrote.

The Panthers led 7-0 after Andrew Johnson scored on a 5-yard run and Colton Booker added the extra point. On the Tigers' ensuing possession, Panthers' sophomore Travis Yohnke ripped the ball out of a ball carrier's hands and took it 81 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead after the Booker PAT.

The Tigers got the response they needed before the half with a touchdown that made it 14-7 at the break. On their first possession of the second half, they went 53 yards in nine plays for a score that made it 14-13 after the missed 2-point conversion.

Browerville-EV had one more long drive in it. The Tigers went eight plays and 68 yards later in the third quarter to take their first lead at 21-14 after the conversion.

"The Panthers were in the red zone two more times but could not get the TD needed," Sieling wrote. "The last attempt by the Panthers ended with an interception with 40 seconds left in the game."

Devin Glebe led the Panthers' defense with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery. Derek Sudbeck and Zach Ward added 13 tackles, while Yohnke and Ross Ruckheim created takeaways with fumble recoveries.

Harry Samuelson was 9-for-17 passing with 98 yards and two interceptions for Parkers Prairie. Johnson had 50 yards rushing for a stingy Tigers defense that allows just 17.7 points per game. Samuelson added 42 yards, while Ruckheim and Austin Koep each had three catches.

The Panthers wrapped up the season at 7-4 overall after beating New York Mills and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in the playoffs to punch their ticket to the section title game as a three seed.

"The players fought hard on both sides of the ball," Sieling wrote. "Missed opportunities by the Panthers kept the Tigers in the game. The Tigers responded and pulled out a close, hard-fought game by both teams."