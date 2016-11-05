Search
    State cross country: WCA boys fifth, Alexandria results

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:59 p.m.
    West Central Area senior Ryley Nelson runs at Saturday's state Class A cross country meet at St. Olaf. Nelson finished fourth overall at the event. (Joe Brown | Forum News Service)1 / 3
    Alexandria's Keaton Gruber runs during Saturday's Class AA state meet at St. Olaf on Saturday. Gruber finished 72nd individually in his second trip to state. (Blaze Fugina | Forum News Service)2 / 3
    Alexandria freshman Bethany Miller runs at St. Olaf on Saturday at the Class AA state meet. Miller finished 64th in 19:58.2. (Blaze Fugina | Forum News Service)3 / 3

    The West Central Area boys cross country team finished fifth at the Class A state meet at St. Olaf on Saturday.

    The Knights finished with 186 points, led by a fourth-place finish from senior Ryley Nelson (16:03.5). Jacob Bright was 12th (16:37), Ethan Olson 19th (16:59), Drake Swanson 77th (18:09) and Jack Van Kempen rounded out the scoring in 77th place (18:11.2). Kyle Schill (93rd, 18:31.5) and Chase Veldhouse (104th, 18:48.2) also ran at the state meet for WCA.

    Mora won the state title with 93 total points. Perham was a close second with 99 and La Crescent was third (123) behind an individual championship from junior Matt Steiger (15:57.1).

    Alexandria’s Keaton Gruber finished 72nd individually in 17:05.5 in the AA meet. Senior Patrick Roos of Edina won the Class AA meet in 15:36.4.

    Freshman Bethany Miller paced the Alexandria sisters as she finished 64th in 19:58.2.  Seventh grader Aleah Miller was 152nd in 21:20.6 as both ran in their first state meet of their young careers.

    The West Central Area girls finished 15th out of the 16 teams at the Class A meet. The Knights got 345 points, led by seventh-grader Lexi Bright’s 47th-place finish in 20:44.5. Sophomore Ella Van Kempen was 58th (20:58.7) and eighth grader Brynn Fernholz 64th (21:11.1).

    Freshman Teagan Nelson finished 78th overall in 21:29.5, while Chloe Larue, an eighth grader, was 98th (22:43.9). Seventh graders Kennedy Porter (106th, 23:36.7) and Kaitlin Hanson (112, 24:46.2) rounded out the WCA lineup.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
