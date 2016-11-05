State cross country: WCA boys fifth, Alexandria results

Mora won the state title with 93 total points. Perham was a close second with 99 and La Crescent was third (123) behind an individual championship from junior Matt Steiger (15:57.1).

Alexandria’s Keaton Gruber finished 72nd individually in 17:05.5 in the AA meet. Senior Patrick Roos of Edina won the Class AA meet in 15:36.4.

Freshman Bethany Miller paced the Alexandria sisters as she finished 64th in 19:58.2. Seventh grader Aleah Miller was 152nd in 21:20.6 as both ran in their first state meet of their young careers.

The West Central Area girls finished 15th out of the 16 teams at the Class A meet. The Knights got 345 points, led by seventh-grader Lexi Bright’s 47th-place finish in 20:44.5. Sophomore Ella Van Kempen was 58th (20:58.7) and eighth grader Brynn Fernholz 64th (21:11.1).

Freshman Teagan Nelson finished 78th overall in 21:29.5, while Chloe Larue, an eighth grader, was 98th (22:43.9). Seventh graders Kennedy Porter (106th, 23:36.7) and Kaitlin Hanson (112, 24:46.2) rounded out the WCA lineup.