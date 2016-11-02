Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two state honorees for Alex mountain biking club

    By Will Benson Today at 10:11 a.m.
    Sophomore Stormy Hegg rides during the Norseman Mountain Biking race that started behind the Alexandria YMCA on Oct. 20. Hegg finished fifth in the sophomore girls division at state this past weekend to become the first-ever all-state athlete in the Alexandria program down in Mankato. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

    The Alexandria Area Youth Cycling program wrapped up its inaugural season this past weekend at the state championships in Mankato, while finishing the year with a pair of all-state mountain bikers on the podium.

    Sophomore Stormy Hegg became the first Mountaineer to earn all-state distinction on Saturday, placing fifth in her division. Eighth-grader Izzy Rasmusen followed suit with a runner-up finish in her division, just seconds behind the state champion in Sunday's race.

    All 11 of Alexandria's riders competed during the two-day competition, while more than 900 athletes competed at state this year.

    For those interested in learning more about joining the mountain bike team for next season, contact head coach Shawn Thelen at (320) 760-6707.

    Explore related topics:sportsAlexandria Area Youth CyclingMountain biking
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement