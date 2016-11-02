Two state honorees for Alex mountain biking club

Sophomore Stormy Hegg became the first Mountaineer to earn all-state distinction on Saturday, placing fifth in her division. Eighth-grader Izzy Rasmusen followed suit with a runner-up finish in her division, just seconds behind the state champion in Sunday's race.

All 11 of Alexandria's riders competed during the two-day competition, while more than 900 athletes competed at state this year.

For those interested in learning more about joining the mountain bike team for next season, contact head coach Shawn Thelen at (320) 760-6707.