The West Central Area boys continued their impressive season with a first-place finish. The Knights had 87 points, well in front of second-place finisher New London-Spicer's 105.

Senior Ryley Nelson won the meet in 16:07, while teammate Jake Bright, a freshman, was right behind him in second with a time of 16:24.8. Seniors Ethan Olson (eighth, 17:03.3) and Drake Swanson (31st, 18:03.8) were next for the Knights, and eighth grader Kyle Schill wrapped up the scoring in 45th place (18:19.2).

The Osakis boys finished 15th (358) in the 21-team field. Sophomore Will Alverson led the way in 40th place in 18:15.2, while freshman Carter Grove was 55th in 18:29.2. Sophomore Brandon Boogaard (73rd, 19:01.4) and eighth grader Brently Boogaard (85th, 19:18) were next to cross, while junior Shane Massmann (105th, 20:14.6) rounded out the scoring. Eighth grader Logan Grove (110th, 20:44.5) and junior Austin Kulzer (116, 21:02.4) ran for Osakis, as well.

The Silverstreaks took sixth on the girls' side with 183 points. That's the highest finish in the program's three year existence. Eden Valley-Watkins won the girls meet with 75 points and West Central Area will join them at state after taking a close second with 76 points. Lexi Bright paved the way for the Knights in fourth place (19:36). Bryn Fernholz was 13th (20:23.2), Ella VanKempen 14th (20:24.6), Teagan Nelson 15th (20:26.6) and Chloe Larue rounded out the scoring for WCA in 30th place (20:50.9).

Junior Lauren Savageau led Osakis with a 19th-place finish that fell a little short of a state-qualifying mark. She came across in 20:32.6, right in front of eighth-grade teammates Grace Oeltjen (21st, 20:33.5) and Destiny Lene (26th, 20:37.9). Sophomore Rachel Walsh finished 48th in 21:46.2, while senior Dacotah Stanek rounded out the team's scoring in 69th place (22:41.9). Eighth grader Anna Wolf (72nd, 22:48.1) and freshman Hailey Hagedon (89th, 23:27.6) also ran at the meet for the Silverstreaks.

The state meet is set for Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The Class A boys will kick things off at 10 a.m. that day, with the Class A girls following at 11. The AA meet will start at 1 p.m. with the boys race, while the girls finish things off with a 2 p.m. start time.