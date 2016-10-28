6A Cross Country: WCA teams head to state as Osakis finishes fifth, 15th
The Osakis and West Central Area cross country teams traveled to Spicer's Little Crow Country Club for the Section 6A Meet on Thursday as both the boys and girls WCA programs qualified for state with top-two finishes.
The West Central Area boys continued their impressive season with a first-place finish. The Knights had 87 points, well in front of second-place finisher New London-Spicer's 105.
Senior Ryley Nelson won the meet in 16:07, while teammate Jake Bright, a freshman, was right behind him in second with a time of 16:24.8. Seniors Ethan Olson (eighth, 17:03.3) and Drake Swanson (31st, 18:03.8) were next for the Knights, and eighth grader Kyle Schill wrapped up the scoring in 45th place (18:19.2).
The Osakis boys finished 15th (358) in the 21-team field. Sophomore Will Alverson led the way in 40th place in 18:15.2, while freshman Carter Grove was 55th in 18:29.2. Sophomore Brandon Boogaard (73rd, 19:01.4) and eighth grader Brently Boogaard (85th, 19:18) were next to cross, while junior Shane Massmann (105th, 20:14.6) rounded out the scoring. Eighth grader Logan Grove (110th, 20:44.5) and junior Austin Kulzer (116, 21:02.4) ran for Osakis, as well.
The Silverstreaks took sixth on the girls' side with 183 points. That's the highest finish in the program's three year existence. Eden Valley-Watkins won the girls meet with 75 points and West Central Area will join them at state after taking a close second with 76 points. Lexi Bright paved the way for the Knights in fourth place (19:36). Bryn Fernholz was 13th (20:23.2), Ella VanKempen 14th (20:24.6), Teagan Nelson 15th (20:26.6) and Chloe Larue rounded out the scoring for WCA in 30th place (20:50.9).
Junior Lauren Savageau led Osakis with a 19th-place finish that fell a little short of a state-qualifying mark. She came across in 20:32.6, right in front of eighth-grade teammates Grace Oeltjen (21st, 20:33.5) and Destiny Lene (26th, 20:37.9). Sophomore Rachel Walsh finished 48th in 21:46.2, while senior Dacotah Stanek rounded out the team's scoring in 69th place (22:41.9). Eighth grader Anna Wolf (72nd, 22:48.1) and freshman Hailey Hagedon (89th, 23:27.6) also ran at the meet for the Silverstreaks.
The state meet is set for Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The Class A boys will kick things off at 10 a.m. that day, with the Class A girls following at 11. The AA meet will start at 1 p.m. with the boys race, while the girls finish things off with a 2 p.m. start time.