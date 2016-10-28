Search
    Volleyball: NL-S ends Lakers' season in 3AA opener

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:11 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team had its season ended at the hands of New London-Spicer in the Section 3AA Tournament on Thursday in a 3-0 sweep.

    The Wildcats (13-15) won the first set 25-18 before securing the win with 25-20 and 25-22 wins in the second and third.

    Carley Stewart led the Lakers (6-17) with eight kills. Bailey Stewart had 11 digs and Taylor Amundson finished with 17 assists.

    NL-S 3, MINNEWASKA 0

    (25-18, 25-20, 25-22)

    MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 1 assist, 4 digs; VerSteeg - 1 ace, 5 kills, 10 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 7 digs; Madisen Hall - 1 block, 1 dig; Amundson - 1 ace, 17 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs; Ellie Danielson - 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; C. Stewart - 1 ace, 8 kills, 4 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 2 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs; B. Stewart - 11 digs

    Explore related topics:sportsMinnewaska volleyballNew London Spicer volleyball
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
