Volleyball: NL-S ends Lakers' season in 3AA opener

The Wildcats (13-15) won the first set 25-18 before securing the win with 25-20 and 25-22 wins in the second and third.

Carley Stewart led the Lakers (6-17) with eight kills. Bailey Stewart had 11 digs and Taylor Amundson finished with 17 assists.

NL-S 3, MINNEWASKA 0

(25-18, 25-20, 25-22)

MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 1 assist, 4 digs; VerSteeg - 1 ace, 5 kills, 10 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 7 digs; Madisen Hall - 1 block, 1 dig; Amundson - 1 ace, 17 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs; Ellie Danielson - 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; C. Stewart - 1 ace, 8 kills, 4 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 2 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs; B. Stewart - 11 digs