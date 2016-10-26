Klepetka, a 15-year-old sophomore, had played football and sprinted in track, but he had never tried an endurance sport quite like mountain biking.

"I haven't even had a bike since I was like 7," Klepetka said.

Thelen loved the idea of introducing kids to mountain biking and getting them into the outdoors when he helped form the team and decided to serve as head coach this past summer.

Of the 11 kids in this year's program, most were like Klepetka and didn't have much, if any, mountain biking experience. They're now part of a team that is enjoying the learning process and experiencing some success right out of the gate in the club's inaugural season.

"It's really cool because it's something I had never even thought about doing before," Klepetka said. "Corey Halstead is my science teacher and he mentioned it, so I started doing it. I've never been in an endurance sport before. I'm learning a lot from that and that's really cool for me."

'WAY BEYOND EXPECTATIONS'

The mountain biking club for boys and girls in grades 7-12 is part of the Minnesota High School Cycling League.

It consists of almost 50 programs from around the state that compete in five races throughout the fall season at Austin, St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester and Mankato. It takes at least five cyclists to form a team. The Alexandria Area team, which is open to athletes in all the surrounding schools, knew there were at least that many kids interested. Beyond that, they weren't sure what numbers would look like in the first year.

"We had 10 sign up right away and then another join us through the year," Thelen said. "I'd say that's the average on a larger town, so I'd say we are above average for first-year numbers. The exciting thing is most coaches we talk to say, 'Yeah, I remember when we had 11 and three years later we have 40.' It's exciting to see what's going to happen."

Thelen didn't know what to expect when it came to race days.

"They've gone way beyond expectations," he said last Thursday. "As of this moment, as a high school we're rated number one among 49 teams and as a middle school, something important about this is we only have three kids competing at the middle school level to even give us points, we're 10th place out of over 40 teams."

RIDING NEAR THE FRONT

The league breaks the athletes up into divisions of their own age and ability level and separates them into one of two divisions based on the size of the program. The local team is tops among high schools at the Division II level with 7,000 points after four races.

Samuel Gunvalson is second in the individual high school rankings among more than 100 racers in the JV Boys Division II group, while teammate Kelby Peterson is fifth. Baleigh Rasmusen is seventh in the sophomore boys Division II division. Klepetka is 15th and Quentin Bymers 61st out of 71 racers. Bowen Tesch is third among freshmen boys. Stormy Hegg is first among sophomore girls and Tausha Lange is ranked the same among freshmen girls.

"I'd love to say it's this amazing coach," Thelen said with a smile. "We do have a knack of working them extremely hard and them coming out and enjoying every minute of that. We have 11 really awesome kids. I'm not saying awesome Olympic-athlete-style children. We have 11 awesome, hardworking, dedicated, respectful kids."

Logan Hegg is currently ranked seventh in the eighth-grade boys division, while Ethan Swenson is 16th among the 68 riders.

Izzy Rasmusen, 13, races in the eighth-grade female division, where she is currently ranked second among 20 girls. Izzy had some experience on a bike riding with her brother, Baleigh, but finishing on the podium in the first race of the season was a nice confidence boost. She's since finished second, first and third at the next three events.

"The racing is fun and then practice is fun too," Izzy, who was also on the swimming and diving team this fall, said. "While we're having fun, we learn a lot of things. My brother is really the one who got me into it. The biggest challenge is I used to be scared of all the technical stuff."

Coaches expected this to be a learning experience for the athletes in their first year. Racing mountain bikes is as much about strategy as it is pure speed. It's knowing when to go for it and when to hold back. Knowing how to push through, while being smart on what can be tight courses that require the athletes to race respectfully.

Cyclists on the area team are going through that process, while finding that many can race near the front of the pack in their age groups.

"I've gotten to practice early a couple times and the coaches will be talking about rankings," Klepetka said. "Shawn especially is always smiling about it, which is pretty cool. I think what they thought is this is going to be like, 'We'll get some kids introduced to biking. Hopefully they'll enjoy the competitive races.' I don't think they realized this many athletic people were going to really be in it, so when we kick butt at races there is always a smile on their faces."

ROOM TO GROW

Thelen has been appreciative of the support the community has had for the program.

Vital Fit Club in Alexandria allows them access to its indoor facilities for spin workouts when the weather doesn't cooperate. Outdoor training has been done at Brophy Park, Kensington Runestone Park and Andes Tower Hills, along with two different private-land options provided by some of the team's trail leaders.

"We thought our biggest challenge was going to be where are we going to train," Thelen said. "Where do you mountain bike train in Alexandria? But we have about six different locations that we train at. I think our kids are maybe even a little better prepared than some because of the hill training we've been doing. It's hilly every direction we go around here."

The team will take that training and put it to the test this weekend at the state championship and final races of the season on Saturday and Sunday at Mt. Kato in Mankato. Like the trapshooting league that is taking the state by storm in popularity, the mountain biking league also sends all its athletes to the state tournament with no qualification necessary.

Thelen expects his athletes to fare well at state to cap off what has already been a fun season for the group. The next step is getting even more kids involved heading into the future.

"It's just growing, spreading the word, getting more kids involved," Thelen said. "That's already going to happen. I've had four, five kids in the last month ask about joining, but it's just so late in the season that I kind of suggested to hang tight until next year. If the state numbers are any indication, we're going to be 30-40 kids in no time."