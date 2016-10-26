The 2016-17 NBA landscape is heavy at the top - as a Finals rematch between the Cavs and Warriors seems all but secured.

Golden State presents the most menacing potential starting five in my lifetime, with a Death Lineup consisting of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green. I'd be shocked if the Dubs fail to finish near the 70-win mark yet again, now boasting two of the best four or five players in the world with the addition of KD.

Meanwhile out East, Cleveland's toughest impediment to another championship run may well be Boston, one of the strongest defensive units in the game, but the Celts are likely lacking the firepower on the other end to compete with the likes of LeBron and Kyrie Irving.

The best conference semifinal on paper seems to line up with a healthy Los Angeles Clippers team and the stalwarts down in San Antonio, but I'm intrigued how the West shakes out near the playoff fringe.

After the three aforementioned squads, Oklahoma City and Portland shape up to make repeat postseason appearances with two of the top point guards in either conference in Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard. With only three remaining spots, teams in contention will likely include playoff vets Memphis, Houston and Dallas at the forefront, as well as my pick for one of the final spots in Utah.

Minnesota has the best young roster and once-in-a-generation center in Karl Anthony-Towns, but even with defensive mastermind new head coach Tom Thibodeau, a significant jump from 29 wins in 2015-16 to the mid-40s is daunting in one short year. The Wolves will be much better in March than November; it will take leapfrogging the aging Mavs or upstart Jazz, however, to snap a 12-year playoff drought with a very poor defensive team returning from last year.

Reputable ESPN writer Brian Windhorst and analyst Jeff Van Gundy have Minnesota pegged as postseason picks this season. Thibs has a great deal of clout among hoops people, and a backcourt featuring Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine can, and will, score in a hurry. While its point guard tandem of Ricky Rubio and Kris Dunn have polished strengths passing the ball and defensively, shooting woes leak concern.

I believe if the Wolves can find 10-15 more wins this year, they will be an unfavorable first-round matchup for one of the higher seeds, although jumping a number of established teams has me hesitating. Towns has the ability to be an MVP when the Pups catch up with the 20-year-old. It's hard for young teams to win in the West, but at the very least, it should be an entertaining winter of basketball with an offense able to compete on a nightly basis.