Geneva hosts Parent-Child golf tourney

There were four age divisions within the tournament in 11 and younger and 12 and older boys, and two girls' division with the same age splits. The format of the non-profit function, held to give back to the 200-plus kids who come through the academy annually, was a nine-hole scramble on the marsh course at Geneva.

Neil and Carter Doose of St. Peter won the boys' 12 and older division, while Tony and Tyler Baumgartner of Hardwood Hills Golf Club in Alexandria won the younger boys' division.

Glenwood's Annika and Carrie Stensrud took first in the girls' 12 and older division, as Madison Selchert of Dawson and substitute parent Sam Christiansen won the 11 and younger competition.