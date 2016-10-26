U.S. Bank to host Minnesota Football Showcase

The new partnership features a full day of celebrating the game throughout Minnesota, culminating with the 44th annual All-Star Football Game featuring top high school seniors from around the state.

Tickets are now available with all proceeds going directly to the MFCA and the Tackle Cancer Campaign.

Kicking off at 3 p.m., the Showcase Game will be the 55th overall in Minnesota high school football history. The game will feature the North All-Stars versus the South All-Stars and will be

broadcast locally on KMSP FOX 9. Jeff Ferguson of Totino-Grace High School (North) and Mike

Grant of Eden Prairie (South) will serve as the game's head coaches.

More than 4,200 players and 475 coaches have participated over the years, while 89 players from the all-star game have gone on to play or coach in the National Football League.

In addition to the game, the event will feature youth football clinics held during the afternoon from 11:30-12:30 for grades K-5, and 12:30-1:30 for sixth through ninth graders. Registration for each clinic will be limited to the first 200 participants and will include free event admission. To register, visit www.vikings.com/showcase. The event will include performances from Minnesota high school marching bands, cheer teams and dance teams.

Other attraction include autograph sessions with Vikings legends, and Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and Skol Line performances.

For more information, contact game director Dave Fritze at (651) 230-1007 or Vikings Executive Director of Communications Jeff Anderson at andersonj@vikings.nfl.net or (952) 828-6570.