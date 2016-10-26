Alex Horseshoe League hands out 2016 awards

Nicholson and Phil Swenson finished 1-2 in the Class A singles' tournament, as Tim Bayerl and Mike Edwards claimed the top two spots in the Class B tourney.

Mike Wegener won the Class C division with Randy Werk coming in second, and Tyler and Devin Stone finished 1-2 in the Class D group.

The American Food Group team of Gene Eitreim and Werk won the regular season title, as Larson and Matter took second. Alan Larson and Wegener finished third in the regular season standings.

Josh Olson was named the league's most improved (by handicap) at -18, 28 to 10. Janet Larson also finished the year with the high ringer average at 56.96 percent and notched the high game with 123 points.

Other patch recipients included Kevin Richmond for the high game, over average with 25.93 points, B. Swenson for the Sportsmanship Award and Werk as the Rookie of the Year.