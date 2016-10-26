Search
    Alex Horseshoe League hands out 2016 awards

    By Will Benson Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Alexandria Horseshoe League regular-season winners include Gene Eitreim (front, left) and Randy Werk (back, left). Second place went to Janet Larson (middle) and Tina Matter (not pictured). Third place went to Alan Larson (back, right) and Mike Wegener. (Submitted photo) 1 / 5
    Alexandria Horseshoe League singles tournament top-two finishers are (back, left to right) Al Nicholson, Class A second place; Mike Edwards, Class B second place; Randy Werk, Class C second place; Devin Stone, Class D second place; (front) Phil Swenson, Class A first place; Tim Bayerl, Class B first place; Mike Wegener, Class C first place; and Tyler Stone, Class D first place. (Submitted photo)2 / 5
    The Alexandria Horseshoe League playoff winners are (left to right) Janet Larson, Al Nicholson and Bruce Swenson. (Submitted photo) 3 / 5
    The Alexandria Horseshoe League playoff champion was the team of Tina Matter (left) and Janet Larson. (Submitted photo)4 / 5
    Individual award winners from the Alexandria Horseshoe League include (left to right) Randy Werk, Rookie of the Year; Janet Larson, High Ringer Average; and Bruce Swenson, Sportsmanship Award. Not pictured are Josh Olson, Most Improved, and Kevin Richmond, high game over average. (Submitted photo)5 / 5

    The Alexandria Horseshoe League announced its award recipients for the 2016 season.

    The team of Janet Larson and Tina Matter took home the championship in the playoffs, while the team of Al Nicholson and Bruce Swenson finished as the runners-up.

    Nicholson and Phil Swenson finished 1-2 in the Class A singles' tournament, as Tim Bayerl and Mike Edwards claimed the top two spots in the Class B tourney.

    Mike Wegener won the Class C division with Randy Werk coming in second, and Tyler and Devin Stone finished 1-2 in the Class D group.

    The American Food Group team of Gene Eitreim and Werk won the regular season title, as Larson and Matter took second. Alan Larson and Wegener finished third in the regular season standings.

    Josh Olson was named the league's most improved (by handicap) at -18, 28 to 10. Janet Larson also finished the year with the high ringer average at 56.96 percent and notched the high game with 123 points.

    Other patch recipients included Kevin Richmond for the high game, over average with 25.93 points, B. Swenson for the Sportsmanship Award and Werk as the Rookie of the Year.

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
