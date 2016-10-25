Volleyball: Montevideo drops Lakers

Minnewaska will now shift its focus to the Section 3-AA Tournament. The Lakers got the sixth seed in the North subsection and will take on third-seeded New London-Spicer (12-15) on the road at 7 p.m. on Thursday. These two teams did not meet during the regular season.

MONTEVIDEO 3, MINNEWASKA 1

MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 3 digs; VerSteeg - 1 ace, 7 kills, 23 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 11 digs; Jenna LaFave - 1 dig; Madisen Hall - 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Amundson - 21 assists, 4 kills, 13 digs; Ellie Danielson - 2 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; C. Stewart - 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs; B. Stewart - 1 ace, 24 digs