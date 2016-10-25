Volleyball: Montevideo drops Lakers
The Minnewaska volleyball team ended its regular season by losing a 3-1 match to Montevideo on Monday night.
The Thunderhawks (12-15) finished things off with a 25-21 win in the fourth set to secure the win. Abby VerSteeg and Carley Stewart led the Lakers (6-16) with seven kills apiece. VerSteeg added 23 digs, while Taylor Amundson had 21 assists and Bailey Stewart led the defense with her 24 digs.
Minnewaska will now shift its focus to the Section 3-AA Tournament. The Lakers got the sixth seed in the North subsection and will take on third-seeded New London-Spicer (12-15) on the road at 7 p.m. on Thursday. These two teams did not meet during the regular season.
MONTEVIDEO 3, MINNEWASKA 1
MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 3 digs; VerSteeg - 1 ace, 7 kills, 23 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 11 digs; Jenna LaFave - 1 dig; Madisen Hall - 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Amundson - 21 assists, 4 kills, 13 digs; Ellie Danielson - 2 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; C. Stewart - 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs; B. Stewart - 1 ace, 24 digs