    Volleyball: Lakers swept by BOLD

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:38 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team fell to 3-9 in the West Central Conference after getting swept at the hands of BOLD on Thursday night.

    The Lakers (6-14) stayed close in the first two sets before falling 25-21. BOLD controlled things in the third, winning 25-15 to secure the win.

    Taylor Amundson had a team-high 16 assists for the Lakers. Abby Ver Steeg finished with eight kills and Bailey Steward led the back row defense with 16 digs.

    BOLD 3, MINNEWASKA 0

    (25-21, 25-21, 25-15)

    MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 3 digs; Ver Steeg - 2 assists, 8 kills, 7 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 7 digs; Madisen Hall - 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs; Amundson - 16 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs; Ellie Danielson - 5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Carley Stewart - 3 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 1 assist, 3 digs; B. Stewart - 16 digs

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
