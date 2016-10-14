Volleyball: Lakers swept by BOLD

The Lakers (6-14) stayed close in the first two sets before falling 25-21. BOLD controlled things in the third, winning 25-15 to secure the win.

Taylor Amundson had a team-high 16 assists for the Lakers. Abby Ver Steeg finished with eight kills and Bailey Steward led the back row defense with 16 digs.

BOLD 3, MINNEWASKA 0

(25-21, 25-21, 25-15)

MINNEWASKA - Sierra Lindemann - 3 digs; Ver Steeg - 2 assists, 8 kills, 7 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 7 digs; Madisen Hall - 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs; Amundson - 16 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs; Ellie Danielson - 5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Carley Stewart - 3 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 1 assist, 3 digs; B. Stewart - 16 digs