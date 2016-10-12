Sports scoop: Converse-Grove, Niedenfuer-Croby enter HOF

Alexandria natives Angie Converse-Grove and Stacey Niedenfuer-Crosby are members of the 2016 Hall of Fame Classes this year.

Niedenfuer-Crosby is a member of this year's Minnesota Aquatics Hall of Fame class after a decorated career at the University of Minnesota from 1989-92 where she was a five-time All-American in relays. Niedenfuer-Crosby was a four-time Big Ten champion during her career, winning titles in the 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay and the 50 freestyle. As a senior, she scored 87 points at the Big Ten meet and was an All-Big Ten selection three times in her career. During her time with the Gophers, Niedenfuer-Crosby set program records in the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle relays and the 100 individual freestyle.

Converse-Grove was inducted into the North Dakota State University Hall of Fame in late September after a standout career in volleyball from 1990-93.

Converse-Grove was a two-time AVCA Division II All-American, earning first-team honors in 1992 and second-team honors in 1991. She made the 1991 NCAA Division II National all-tournament team and was the MVP of the 1992 North Central Regional.

The Bison was a dominant program during her tenure, finishing as national runner-ups in 1990 before taking third place in 1991 and fifth in 1992. Converse-Grove was part of four North Central Conference championships and three NCC tournament titles and three regional crowns. She still holds top-10 rankings in careers at NDSU in 10 categories, including second in career-attack attempts (4,278), fourth in kills (1,775), fifth in points (2,196.5) and sixth in total blocks (436).

COACHING HONORS

Current Alexandria running coaches Meghan Orgeman-Crumb and Jerry Amundson were recently honored at the Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame Dinner in Minnetonka.

Orgeman-Crumb was mentioned at the event for her role in guiding the Alexandria girls track and field program to a team state title this past spring. Amundson was honored as the Minnesota State Coaches Association assistant coach of the year for cross country.

WINDMILL PROJECT PROGRAMS

The Windmill Project will host a local young athletes and unified juniors fall program for children this fall each Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. at Woodland Elementary School.

The youth athletes program is a sport and play program for children ages 2-7 with a focus on fun activities that are important to mental and physical growth. The program is an introduction to sports and the world of Special Olympics.

The unified juniors program is an extension of the SO Minnesota Young Athletes program that focuses on a variety of sport specific skills that children can use on future sports teams. This program is for athletes ages 8-12 with or without intellectual disabilities.

There is no need to sign up for the programs. All are welcome to register at the first event, which is set for Oct. 18. Programs run each Tuesday after that through Nov. 29.

Call (320) 760-3301 or email windmillprojectmn@gmail.com for more information.

SIGHT-IN DAYS

The Alexandria Gun Club will host its annual sight-in days on Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. The range is located 2.9 miles north of the Carlos Creek Winery on CR 34 or less than a mile north of the intersection of Carlos Timbers Road and CR 34.

Call David Bartlow at (320) 846-3673 for more information.