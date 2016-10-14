Locals compete in World Wake Surfing Championship

The WWSC, wakesurfing's equivalent to the Olympic Games, brings in contestants from around the world who took part in 23 qualifying events this past season - earning points in the World Ranking System. The top 10 point-earners in each division and discipline earn the right to compete at the World Championships.

Alexandria high school freshman Cole Sorenson, the youngest professional men's rider at 14, took home first place in the Men's Pro Skim Style division and the $6,000 prize in his second season competing at the professional level after earning previous world titles in the amateur and semi-pro divisions.

Sorenson's younger sister, Ella, competed in her second World Championship and earned first in the Ladies' Amateur Skim Style division.

James Walker, a California native and multi-World Champion who has lived in Alexandria for roughly two years, competed in the Men's Pro Surf Style division but did not make it out of the semifinal heat this time around.

Alexandria's Frankie Jost also competed in two divisions in the Semi-Pro Ladies' Surf and Skim Style events, claiming fourth in the latter division.

Local wake surfers have an abbreviated season to train due to Minnesota's relatively short summer, while many of the competitors on the circuit are able to train year-round.

Wakesurfing, one of the fastest growing water sports worldwide, has gained an increased following within the Alexandria Lakes Area. Individuals interested in giving the sport a try can rent equipment from multiple businesses in the area, along with lessons and youth program opportunities.