Alexandria trio wins Minnesota PGA Fall Scramble

Three Alexandria natives (from left to right) in Ron Rebrovich, Brady Swedberg and Grant Hanson captured the 2016 Minnesota PGA Fall Scramble championship at Riverwood National Golf Course in Monticello on Oct. 5. The trio shot a 12-under 60 to earn the title in the one-day, 18-hole event. (Submitted photo)

Three Alexandria natives took home the 2016 Minnesota PGA Fall Scramble championship at Riverwood National Golf Course in Monticello on Oct. 5.

Alexandria Golf Club's Ron Rebrovich and Geneva Golf Club's Grant Hanson and Brady Swedberg shot a 12-under 60 to earn the title in the one-day, 18-hole event with teams featuring two or more section members.

The trio posted a 6-under 30 on both the front and back nine with six birdies on each side and no bogeys. They carded birdies on all four par-5s on the day.

There was a three-way tie for second place at an 11-under 66, including the team of Scott McDonald of Minnewaska Golf Club, Eric Rolland of Woodhill Country Club and Brent Snyder of Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wisconsin.