    Volleyball: Lakers sweep Benson in WCC

    By Eric Morken Today at 1:14 p.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team got a road sweep in the West Central Conference as the Lakers took down Benson on Tuesday.

    Minnewaska (5-12, 2-7 WCC) ran away with the first set, 25-12. That propelled them past the Braves (3-16, 2-8) as they finished things off with 25-22 and 25-21 wins.

    The Lakers served 93.1 percent as a team, led by Madisen Hall's 27-of-28 night and three aces. Carley Stewart had a team-high seven kills. Taylor Amundson finished with 20 assists and Bailey Stewart helped the defense with 10 digs.

    MINNEWASKA 3, BENSON 0

    (25-12, 25-22, 25-21)

    MINNEWASKA - Abby VerSteeg - 1 assist, 5 kills, 5 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 3 digs; Makenzia Zemke - 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Hall - 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 block; Amundson - 1 ace, 20 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig; Ellie Danielson - 5 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig; C. Stewart - 7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 3 digs; B. Stewart - 10 digs

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
