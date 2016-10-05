Volleyball: Lakers sweep Benson in WCC

The Minnewaska volleyball team got a road sweep in the West Central Conference as the Lakers took down Benson on Tuesday.

Minnewaska (5-12, 2-7 WCC) ran away with the first set, 25-12. That propelled them past the Braves (3-16, 2-8) as they finished things off with 25-22 and 25-21 wins.

The Lakers served 93.1 percent as a team, led by Madisen Hall's 27-of-28 night and three aces. Carley Stewart had a team-high seven kills. Taylor Amundson finished with 20 assists and Bailey Stewart helped the defense with 10 digs. MINNEWASKA 3, BENSON 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-21) MINNEWASKA - Abby VerSteeg - 1 assist, 5 kills, 5 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 3 digs; Makenzia Zemke - 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Hall - 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 block; Amundson - 1 ace, 20 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig; Ellie Danielson - 5 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig; C. Stewart - 7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinson - 3 digs; B. Stewart - 10 digs

