Cross country: Cards, Knights top five in Fergus

The Alexandria cross country teams ran in some ideal conditions at the annual John Hermes Invitational in Fergus Falls on Thursday as the boys took second and the girls won the varsity meet with 50 points.

The Miller sisters continue to put together strong seasons as freshman Bethany was second overall in 20:08.7, and seventh-grader Aleah was not far behind in fourth place with a time of 20:25.5. Senior Megan Shulstad was also in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in 21:10.2.

In all, the Cardinals had six season bests on the girls' side. Kylie Larson (16th, 21:49.1) was within one second of her season-best, while Callie Richardson (20th, 22:03) got her season best by nine seconds and JeAnna Miller (19th, 21:57.5) topped hers by 32 seconds. Heavyn Bordak rounded out the varsity lineup in 21st place in a time of 22:25.5.

"Very impressive running and very good times on this course," Alexandria head coach Travis Hochhalter said. "We are continuing to build confidence and are ready for another breakthrough race at our home course in 10 days on Oct. 8 at the Lions Meet."

The West Central Area girls finished third in the 11-team field as Lexi Bright finished fifth in 20:48.4. Ella Van Kempen was seventh in 21:02.4 and Bryn Fernholz rounded out the Knights' top-10 overall runners in 10th with a time of 21:19.7.

The Alexandria girls won the meet by nine points over Sartell-St. Stephen, while the Alexandria boys were second with 83 points. Keaton Gruber continues to lead this group as he took eighth overall in 16:54. Jackson Wichtendahl was 12th in 17:08 and Kyle Vandertuin was 16th in 17:26.9.

"The varsity boys top five only had a 76-second gap between them, which is a nice improvement from the last race we had," Hochhalter said. "Blake Johnston (26th, 18:10.1) and Nolan Christenson (21st, 17:39.9) ran strong and had one of their better races of the season, 13 and 22 seconds off their season bests with the course being about 30-plus seconds slower than Rocori last week. That's impressive."

Ben Bogart was 44th overall in 18:46.5 and Ryan Maier was 45th in 18:52.1 to round out the Alexandria lineup.

"It was fun to watch us beat Detroit Lakes and Little Falls today," Hochhalter said. "Two very good teams that beat us earlier in the year, and we're making some progress on a very tough Sartell team."

The West Central Area boys finished fifth among the 11 teams behind a third-place finish from Ryley Nelson (16:25.4), and a 10th-place finish from Jacob Bright (16:57.9).

The Sabres won the meet with 59 points, while Detroit Lakes was third with 96.

JOHN HERMES INVITE

BOYS VARSITY TOP-FIVE TEAMS - Sartell-St. Stephen - 59; Alexandria - 83; Detroit Lakes - 96; Little Falls - 97; West Central Area - 103

ALEXANDRIA - Gruber - eighth, 16:54; Wichtendahl - 12th, 17:08; Vandertuin - 16th, 17:26.9; Christenson - 21st, 17:38.9; Johnston - 18:10.1; Bogart - 44th, 18:46.5; Maier - 45th, 18:52.1

WCA - Nelson - third, 16:25.4; Jacob Bright - 10th, 16:57.9; Ethan Olson - 23rd, 17:58.5; Drake Swanson - 27th, 18:12; Jack Van Kempen - 40th, 18:33.3; Chase Veldhouse - 52nd, 19:16.6; Hunter Mickelson - 64th, 20:23.7

GIRLS VARSITY TOP-FIVE TEAMS - Alexandria - 50; Sartell-St. Stephen - 59; WCA - 68; Fergus Falls - 116; Detroit Lakes - 135

ALEXANDRIA - B. Miller - second, 20:08.7; A. Miller - fourth, 20:25.5; Shulstad - ninth, 21:10.2; Larson - 16th, 21:49.1; J. Miller - 19th, 21:57.5; Richardson - 20th, 22:03; Bordak - 21st, 22:25.5

WCA - Bright - fifth, 20:48.4; Van Kempen - seventh, 21:02.4; Fernholz - 10th, 21:19.7; Teagen Nelson - 13th, 21:40.1; Chloe Larue - 33rd, 23:23.1; Steph Toms - 51st, 25:37.5