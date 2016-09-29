Search
    Sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 29

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:00 a.m.

    VOLLEYBALL

    Alexandria vs. Moorhead, 7:30 p.m.

    Osakis at B-EV, 7:30 p.m.

    B-E vs. Ashby, 7:15 p.m.

    Minnewaska vs. Melrose, 7 p.m.

    WCA vs. Ortonville, 7 p.m.

    BOYS SOCCER

    Alexandria at Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.

    Minnewaska vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 4 p.m.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    Alexandria vs. Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.

    GIRLS TENNIS

    Alexandria at Rocori, 4:30 p.m.

    Osakis vs. Melrose, 4 p.m.

    Parkers Prairie at Morris Area, 4 p.m.

    CROSS COUNTRY

    Alexandria, WCA at Fergus Falls Invite, 4 p.m.

    Osakis at St. John’s Prep, 4:30 p.m.

    GIRLS SWIMMING

    Alexandria at Rocori, 6 p.m.

