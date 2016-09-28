Search
    CLC athletes of the week for Sept. 26

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:47 p.m.

    Football - Offense - Chris Backes, QB, St. Cloud Tech: Finished 28-of-43 passing with 339 yards and rushed 22 times for 117 yards and two scores in a win over Rocori.

    Football - Defense - Mitch Zayas, Sartell: Eight solo tackles, three assisted tackles and four tackles for loss against Bemidji.

    Boys soccer - Offense - Aden Davis, Brainerd: Scores four goals and had two assists last week.

    Boys soccer - Defense - Gabe Villalobos, St. Cloud Tech.

    Girls soccer - Offense - Brooke Walters, Sartell - Scored three goals, including two game-winners, in two games last week.

    Girls soccer - Defense - Allison Seehusen, St. Cloud Tech

    Girls tennis - Singles - Kate Inderieden, St. Cloud Tech - Won three matches at No. 4 singles.

    Girls tennis - Doubles - Kaity Peterson/Taylor Partington, Alexandria: Top doubles team for a 15-4 Cardinals team.

    Boys cross country - Ryan Fernholz, Sartell: Placed third at the Milaca Mega Meet.

    Girls cross country - Meritt Miller, Brainerd: Seventh among 439 runners at the U of MN meet.

    Volleyball - Offense - Cami Sletta, Willmar: Had 65 kills and six aces in 18 sets.

    Volleyball - Defense - Eleanor Holthaus, Rocori: Had 20 blocks and 51 assists last week.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
