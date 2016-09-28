CLC athletes of the week for Sept. 26

Football - Offense - Chris Backes, QB, St. Cloud Tech: Finished 28-of-43 passing with 339 yards and rushed 22 times for 117 yards and two scores in a win over Rocori.

Football - Defense - Mitch Zayas, Sartell: Eight solo tackles, three assisted tackles and four tackles for loss against Bemidji.

Boys soccer - Offense - Aden Davis, Brainerd: Scores four goals and had two assists last week.

Boys soccer - Defense - Gabe Villalobos, St. Cloud Tech.

Girls soccer - Offense - Brooke Walters, Sartell - Scored three goals, including two game-winners, in two games last week.

Girls soccer - Defense - Allison Seehusen, St. Cloud Tech

Girls tennis - Singles - Kate Inderieden, St. Cloud Tech - Won three matches at No. 4 singles.

Girls tennis - Doubles - Kaity Peterson/Taylor Partington, Alexandria: Top doubles team for a 15-4 Cardinals team.

Boys cross country - Ryan Fernholz, Sartell: Placed third at the Milaca Mega Meet.

Girls cross country - Meritt Miller, Brainerd: Seventh among 439 runners at the U of MN meet.

Volleyball - Offense - Cami Sletta, Willmar: Had 65 kills and six aces in 18 sets.

Volleyball - Defense - Eleanor Holthaus, Rocori: Had 20 blocks and 51 assists last week.