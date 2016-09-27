Tennis: Osakis sweeps Mainstreeters

The Osakis tennis team continues to play good tennis down the stretch as the Silverstreaks (9-2) coasted to a 7-0 win over Sauk Centre on Monday night.

Five of the seven wins came in straight sets as Shea Olson, Lauren Scherr and Camryn Hoffarth did just that in the singles lineup. Karlee Hoffarth and Kali Giesler and Kiara Hensley and Dinara Dykema did the same at second and third doubles, respectively.

Tia Dykema had to work for it a little more at first singles. She lost the first set 6-2 before rallying for 6-1, 10-8 wins. Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky faced a similar test at first doubles in a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 win.

OSAKIS 7, SAUK CENTRE 0

SINGLES - No. 1 - T. Dykema (O) def. Morgan Kranz, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; No. 2 - Olson (O) def. Melissa Zimmermann, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 - Scherr (O) def. Maria Tennissen, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 - C. Hoffarth (O) def. Emily Primus, 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Klukken/Sabrowsky (O) def. Hannah Mockros/Erica Midendorff, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; No. 2 - K. Hoffarth/Giesler (O) def. Sarah Middendorff/Natalie Burnett, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 - Hensley/D. Dykema (O) def. Alexis Tate/Savanna Harthaler, 6-2, 6-0